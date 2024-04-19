4 SENIOR STAR COMMUNITIES EARN TOP HONORS ON U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST SENIOR LIVING LIST
Senior Star communities received recognition in three key categories: Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care
Honored. Humbled. Grateful. This recognition reaffirms our belief that our associates are at the heart of everything we do. This is their ranking, and I could not be more proud.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Star has done it again. For the third year in a row, Senior Star communities have earned top positions in the U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living rankings for 2024-2025. This honor underscores Senior Star's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional living experiences across various levels of care.
— Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers.
Distinguished Recognition in Multiple Categories
Senior Star communities proudly received recognition in three key categories:
• Best Independent Living
• Best Assisted Living
• Best Memory Care
This honor highlights the exceptional quality of care provided, but also celebrates Senior Star’s unique approach, which prioritizes its associates and embodies excellence in hospitality, service, and personalized care to ensure the well-being of all they serve.
Senior Star is honored to have multiple communities featured prominently in the U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living rankings for 2024-2025. This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our team members and the trust bestowed upon us by the residents and their families.
Senior Star at Elmore Place: Davenport, IA
Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care
Senior Star at Wexford Place: Kansas City, MO
Best Independent Living and Best Assisted Living
The Kenwood by Senior Star: Cincinnati, OH
Best Memory Care
Senior Star at Burgundy Place: Tulsa, OK
Best Independent Living
"Honored. Humbled. Grateful,” said Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers. “This recognition reaffirms our belief that our associates are at the heart of everything we do. This is their ranking, and I could not be more proud.”
U.S. News & World Report's Comprehensive Evaluation
The U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings and profiles represent the gold standard in evaluating senior living communities. The comprehensive assessment delves into various facets, including community and activity offerings, food and dining services, caregiving, and management and staff performance.
Objective Statistical Assessment
U.S. News & World Report's accolade is no small feat. The Best Senior Living designation is awarded based on an objective statistical assessment of each community's performance, derived from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between April and November 2023. These surveys capture the perspectives of over 200,000 current residents and family members across thousands of senior living
communities nationwide.
About Senior Star
Senior Star is a family-owned company founded in 1976 that has become a nationally recognized industry leader for providing quality and innovative services to America’s seniors. Their portfolio includes six retirement communities in four states offering independent living, assisted living, and memory support. Learn more at www.seniorstar.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
