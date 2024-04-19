4 SENIOR STAR COMMUNITIES EARN TOP HONORS ON U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST SENIOR LIVING LIST

Senior Star Logo

Senior Star communities received recognition in three key categories: Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care

Honored. Humbled. Grateful. This recognition reaffirms our belief that our associates are at the heart of everything we do. This is their ranking, and I could not be more proud.” — Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Star has done it again. For the third year in a row, Senior Star communities have earned top positions in the U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living rankings for 2024-2025. This honor underscores Senior Star's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional living experiences across various levels of care.Distinguished Recognition in Multiple CategoriesSenior Star communities proudly received recognition in three key categories:• Best Independent Living• Best Assisted Living• Best Memory CareThis honor highlights the exceptional quality of care provided, but also celebrates Senior Star’s unique approach, which prioritizes its associates and embodies excellence in hospitality, service, and personalized care to ensure the well-being of all they serve.Senior Star is honored to have multiple communities featured prominently in the U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living rankings for 2024-2025. This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our team members and the trust bestowed upon us by the residents and their families.Senior Star at Elmore Place: Davenport, IABest Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory CareSenior Star at Wexford Place: Kansas City, MOBest Independent Living and Best Assisted LivingThe Kenwood by Senior Star: Cincinnati, OHBest Memory CareSenior Star at Burgundy Place: Tulsa, OKBest Independent Living"Honored. Humbled. Grateful,” said Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers. “This recognition reaffirms our belief that our associates are at the heart of everything we do. This is their ranking, and I could not be more proud.”U.S. News & World Report's Comprehensive EvaluationThe U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living ratings and profiles represent the gold standard in evaluating senior living communities. The comprehensive assessment delves into various facets, including community and activity offerings, food and dining services, caregiving, and management and staff performance.Objective Statistical AssessmentU.S. News & World Report's accolade is no small feat. The Best Senior Living designation is awarded based on an objective statistical assessment of each community's performance, derived from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between April and November 2023. These surveys capture the perspectives of over 200,000 current residents and family members across thousands of senior livingcommunities nationwide.About Senior StarSenior Star is a family-owned company founded in 1976 that has become a nationally recognized industry leader for providing quality and innovative services to America’s seniors. Their portfolio includes six retirement communities in four states offering independent living, assisted living, and memory support. Learn more at www.seniorstar.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.###

2024 U.S. News & World Report Best in Senior Living