Nathan Allard Chosen As 2024 Allagash Wilderness Waterway Visiting Artist

April 19, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta-The Allagash Wilderness Waterway (AWW) proudly announces Somerville, Maine-based artist Nathan Allard as the Visiting Artist for 2024. Renowned for his works in egg tempera and watercolor, Allard brings a unique blend of traditional techniques and contemporary vision to capture the essence of nature.

Since his formative years, Nathan Allard has been enamored with drawing and painting. His journey into the world of fine arts took a pivotal turn when he encountered Botticelli's masterwork, "The Birth of Venus," during high school. Intrigued by the qualities of egg tempera, Allard embarked on a quest to master this ancient medium, drawing inspiration from the likes of Andrew Wyeth and Winslow Homer.

Allard's artistic process is deeply intertwined with nature, reflecting his profound appreciation for the natural world. He meticulously crafts his brushes from organic materials and hand-grinds pigments sourced from the landscapes he portrays.

During his August 2024 two-week residency at Lock Dam on the AWW, Nathan Allard will immerse himself in the wilderness's untamed beauty, capturing its moods in sketches, watercolors, and egg tempera paintings. His creations will serve as a timeless homage to the Allagash's magnetism.

Learn more about Nathan Allard by visiting www.nathanallardartist.com. Read more about the AWW Visiting Artist Program at https://www.maine.gov/allagash.

Related Documents

Nathan Allard portrait by Elizabeth Hershey Photography.

"Daybreak," by Nathan Allard (Courtesy of the artist)