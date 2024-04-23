Brandon P. Mundt of Sahadi Legal Group Obtains Verdict Against Bayside Events Center
Sahadi Legal Group prides itself on fighting for its clients. If a negligent party refuses to accept responsibility and pay for the damages they caused, we will take your case to trial.”CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a four-day trial, Brandon P. Mundt obtained a jury verdict against Bayside Events Center for premises liability (Cause No. 22-CV-2276). A Galveston County jury found Bayside Events Center responsible for the injuries and damages to Kathryn Warren resulting from an August 16, 2022, fall on the premises that caused a broken humerus.
— Brandon Mundt
The jury awarded Ms. Warren all of her past medical expenses and compensation for past physical pain, mental anguish, physical impairment and disfigurement, totaling almost $200,000.00, over five times what was offered pre-trial. Bayside Events Center was represented by Jonathan C. Allen with Resnick & Louis, P.C.
“Sahadi Legal Group prides itself on fighting for its clients. If a negligent party refuses to accept responsibility and pay for the damages they caused, we will take your case to trial,” said Mundt.
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group provides individualized attention with aggressive representation to help victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve. Reagan Sahadi is the lead attorney and the firm offers free consultations and works on a contingency fee basis.
The Sahadi Legal Group is based in Corpus Christi, Texas and has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.
About Brandon P. Mundt
Throughout his career, Brandon P. Mundt has recovered significant damages for those who have been seriously injured by the wrongdoings of corporations, businesses, and individuals.
Mr. Mundt recognizes the importance of empathizing with each client’s individual experience, identifying with the devastating effect an injury or loss can have on one’s life. At his core, Mr. Mundt is a narrator with the distinguishing ability to discover the root cause of an incident and fully articulate each client’s history, injuries and damages to defense counsel, the insurance companies, and, ultimately, the jury. A diligent and creative attorney, Mr. Mundt prides himself on forthright communication with clients and relentless preparation, getting each case ready for its day in court.
