Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 6% Increase In Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net earnings for the first quarter of 2024, were $1.24 million, which represents an increase of $75.2 thousand or 6.4% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.39 for the first quarter of 2024 and $0.36 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the Bank’s performance in Q1’24. Loan quality remains very strong, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at quarter-end, and no pending foreclosures, or OREO. Despite rising costs of doing business, so far, our small business customers have been able to adjust, and in several cases we have even seen improved financial performance. At this time the Bank has adequate capital and liquidity to continue to lend to its customers, and is expanding lending in the Inland Empire.

In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to directly process Merchant Services for its customers. Not only does this service introduce an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to a number of our small business customers. Since the Pandemic of 2020, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow and business operations. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank’s business model.

In March, the Bank received preliminary approval from the OCC to open a new branch office in Corona. During March the Bank also completed the purchase of a commercial office building, at 1035 Montecito Avenue, Corona, CA, which will serve as the new Corona branch office. The Corona branch will be the Bank’s fifth location, and is expected to open in 4Q’24.”

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2024, total assets were $461.5 million, an increase of $15.1 million or 3.38% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $15.4 million or 4.8% to $335.2 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.08% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $1.5 million or 1.0% to $180.5 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $179.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and as of December 31, 2023.   OREO properties remained at zero as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.  

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $3.2 million or the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $469.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $276.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.87% for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $380.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $168.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.39% for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $773.5 thousand for the first quarter of 2024, or an increase of 30.05% as compared with $594.8 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company’s merchant services processing revenue that reached $132.8 thousand, representing an increase of $91.8 thousand during the first quarter as compared to $41.0 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $2.1 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $490 thousand, which represents an increase of $25 thousand or 5.47% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $464 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was approximately 28.2%, and 28.4% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
          As of
          3/31/2024   12/31/2023
          unaudited   audited
Assets         
  Cash and due from banks $ 44,803,814     $ 35,503,719  
    Cash and cash equivalents   44,803,814       35,503,719  
               
  Fed funds sold    30,175       25,218  
            30,175       25,218  
               
  Investment securities available for sale , net of zero allowance for credit losses   6,615,525       6,736,976  
  Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses   210,812,408       208,506,305  
      Total investments   217,427,933       215,243,282  
  Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of      
    $4,443,654 in 2023, and $4,465,622 in 2023   175,570,771       174,352,293  
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost   3,126,100       3,126,100  
  Fixed assets, net   7,225,018       5,466,358  
  Accrued interest receivable   1,596,955       1,439,178  
  Bank owned life insurance   8,303,469       8,247,174  
  Other assets    3,398,462       3,010,916  
               
        Total assets $ 461,482,698     $ 446,414,237  
               
Liabilities         
  Deposits        
  Noninterest-bearing   175,979,729       167,131,411  
  Interest-bearing    159,203,159       152,669,374  
               
        Total deposits   335,182,888       319,800,785  
               
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   8,000,000       15,000,000  
  Federal Reserve Bank borrowings   64,000,000       57,000,000  
  Subordinated debt   10,000,000       10,000,000  
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
  Accrued interest payable   722,181       2,156,153  
  Other liabilities    1,789,798       1,876,474  
               
        Total liabilities   422,787,867       408,926,412  
               
               
               
Shareholders' Equity      
  Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized      
    and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding      
    at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023   10,502,558       10,502,557  
  Retained earnings   30,164,405       28,920,732  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized      
    loss on available for sale, net of taxes   (1,972,133 )     (1,935,464 )
               
        Total shareholders' equity   38,694,830       37,487,824  
               
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 461,482,698     $ 446,414,237  
               


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
 
      For the three month ended
      31-Mar
        2024       2023  
      (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income       
  Interest and fees on loans   2,727,801       2,390,159  
  Interest on investment securities   1,936,105       1,133,586  
  Other interest income   1,030,948       405,234  
           
    Total interest income   5,694,854       3,928,979  
           
Interest expense       
  Interest on deposits   1,032,935       376,861  
  Interest on borrowings   1,312,693       371,403  
           
    Total interest expense   2,345,628       748,264  
           
Net interest income    3,349,226       3,180,716  
           
Provision for loan losses   (2,933 )     2,136  
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,352,159       3,178,580  
           
Noninterest income       
  Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   439,857       359,899  
  Interchange fees   92,271       103,159  
  Earnings from bank-owned life insurance   56,295       46,311  
  Merchant services processing   132,768       40,955  
  Other miscellaneous income   52,272       44,439  
           
    Total noninterest income   773,464       594,763  
           
Noninterest expense       
  Salaries and employee benefits   1,501,427       1,352,935  
  Occupancy and equipment   160,581       153,591  
  Merchant services processing   71,209       10,671  
  Other expenses   659,466       623,795  
           
    Total noninterest expense   2,392,683       2,140,992  
           
Income before income tax expense   1,732,939       1,632,350  
Provision for income taxes   489,266       463,901  
           
Net income  $ 1,243,673     $ 1,168,449  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.39     $ 0.36  
           
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39     $ 0.36  
           


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
 
  For the three month ended
  31-Mar
Key Financial Ratios 2024   2023
(unaudited)      
Annualized return on average equity 13.07 %   14.26 %
Annualized return on average assets 1.01 %   1.16 %
Net interest margin 2.87 %   3.39 %
Core efficiency ratio 58.04 %   56.71 %
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.010 %   -0.008 %
       
Average Balances      
(thousands, unaudited)      
Average assets 494,406     401,948  
Average interest-earning assets 469,307     380,256  
Average interest-bearing liabilities 276,918     168,672  
Average gross loans 182,133     181,162  
Average deposits 318,818     328,448  
Average equity 38,073     32,770  
       
  End of period
  3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Credit Quality      
Non-performing loans 475,062     492,242  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.26 %   0.27 %
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.10 %   0.11 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.46 %   2.49 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.26 %   0.27 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 935.38 %   905.82 %
       
Other Period-end Statistics      
Shareholders equity to total assets 8.38 %   8.40 %
Net loans to deposits 52.38 %   54.52 %
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 52.50 %   52.26 %
Company leverage ratio 8.85 %   9.26 %
        


Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

