Risas Dental and Braces Named Among Phoenix’s Healthiest Employers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Risas Dental and Braces, a local dental care provider with a mission to change the way dentistry is offered, is proud to announce they are a finalist for the Phoenix Business Journal’s 2024 Healthiest Employers. The award honors Arizona businesses that promote a culture of wellness, enhance employee well-being, and integrate a positive culture.
The national awards program is criteria focused, utilizing a comprehensive online assessment to evaluate companies' health initiatives. The program, administered by Springbuk, analyzes health data based on "Six Pillars of Wellness." According to the Phoenix Business Journal, those pillars include, “culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communications and marketing, programming and interventions, as well as reporting and analytics.”
The dental provider puts its commitment to support employees into action by offering many benefits and programs to their employees that go beyond nutrition and exercise. Risas provides all employees with free dental care and braces, so teammates can keep their smiles healthy. Risas boasts a 3-day work week, which promotes work-life balance and enables teammates to be able to pursue other passions, attend school, and be with family. In 2023 the Risas Second Family Foundation was launched, which is an employee funded foundation to help other employees in need of financial support and access to additional community resources. Risas offers CPR certification training in-house, available for free to all employees who are interested.
“Our team is composed of teammates who deserve a supportive work life balance,” said Jeff Adams, CEO of Risas Dental and Braces. “By putting our employees and their families at the forefront, we are cultivating a supportive company culture that extends to fostering positive experiences for our patients”
Risas is one of 64 finalists overall and 15 in the midsize company category honored for their efforts. Risas Dental and Braces was founded in 2011 and provides more than 750 jobs in the communities it serves in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado.
About Risas Dental and Braces:
Founded in Phoenix in 2011, Risas Dental and Braces embraces a lifelong mission to change the way dentistry is offered in the United States, making it accessible for all regardless of insurance status or financial situation. With 27 locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas, Risas Dental and Braces is one of the fastest-growing dental practices in the country. Risas Dental and Braces opened their first Risas Kids Dental in 2021 in Phoenix. The dental group was founded on the principle that proper oral health and treatment is critical to overall health, which is put to action by offering flexible, affordable, convenient and bilingual dental care. Since its inception, Risas Dental and Braces has provided over $10 million in free dental care.
