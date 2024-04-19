Labour minister reprimanded, former local leaders expelled from Party for violations

VIETNAM, April 19 - HÀ NỘI — The Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat held a meeting in Hà Nội on Friday to decide disciplinary measures on a number of Party organisations and members committing violations.

After considering proposals from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat concluded that the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) in the 2011-2016 tenure violated the principles of democratic centralism, Party regulations, State laws and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed leadership and direction. These led to a number of collectives and individuals’ wrongdoings in organising the purchase and transfer of programmes on vocational training and vocational teacher training, as well as giving advice in issuing, adjusting and implementing Project 371 on transferring sets of programmes, training vocational teachers and managers, and piloting major occupations in vocational training, as well as Project 761 on developing high-quality vocational training schools. They also violated legal regulations in implementing orders, creating conditions for Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC) to participate in high-value bid packages to gain illegal profits.

Violations of the MoLISA's Party Civil Affairs Committee in the 2011-2016 tenure lasted for years and became the cause of violations and shortcomings in the implementation of many bid packages from 2011 to 2021, leading to a high risk of loss and huge waste of time, human resources and state budget, causing serious and difficult-to-remedy consequences, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Meanwhile, Đào Ngọc Dung, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the ministry's Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister, violated the principles of democratic centralism, Party regulations, State laws and regulations on things that a Party member is banned from doing and the responsibility of setting good examples, working regulations. He relaxed leadership, direction and management, allowing the ministry and some collectives and individuals under its management to commit violations, causing losses and waste to the State budget, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and the MoLISA.

Phạm Thị Hải Chuyền, while serving as a Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the MoLISA’s Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister of MoLISA, violated the principles of democratic centralism, Party regulations, State laws and regulations on things that a Party member is banned from doing and the responsibility of setting good examples, working regulations and relaxed leadership, direction and management, allowing the ministry and some collectives and individuals under its management to commit violations, go against legal regulations in the organisation of placing orders, creating conditions for the AIC to participate in bid packages, leading to high risk of huge losses to State budget, causing serious and difficult-to-remedy consequences, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and the ministry.

Huỳnh Văn Tị, while acting as member of the Party Central Committee, member of the MoLISA’s Party Civil Affairs Committee and Deputy MoLISA Minister, violated Party regulations, State laws and regulations on things that a Party member is banned from doing and and the responsibility of setting good examples, working regulations, causing serious consequences.

At the same time, the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat also concluded violations of a number of officials of the Party organisations of Quảng Ngãi, Vĩnh Phúc, Đắk Lắk, Đắk Nông and Bình Phước provinces, including Lê Viết Chữ, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Quảng Ngãi Party Committee; Phạm Hoàng Anh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Vĩnh Phúc Party Committee; Doãn Hữu Long, former member of the Đắk Lắk provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Health of Đắk Lắk Province; Đặng Gia Dũng, former member of the Đắk Nông provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Construction of Đắk Nông Province; and Ma Ly Phước, member of the Bình Phước Party Committee, standing deputy head of the Mass Mobilisation Commission of the Bình Phước Party Committee.

They showed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, seriously violating Party regulations and State laws while performing their assigned tasks.

The Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to give a reprimand to Đào Ngọc Dung, and warnings to Phạm Thị Hải Chuyền and Huỳnh Văn Tí.

They proposed the Party Central Committee expel Lê Viết Chữ from the Party.

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat also gave warnings to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the MoLISA in the 2011-2016 tenure, and a reprimand to the committee in the 2016-2021 tenure.

Phạm Hoàng Anh, Doãn Hữu Long, Đặng Gia Dũng, Ma Ly Phước were expelled from the Party. — VNS