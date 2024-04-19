Việt Nam treasures multifaceted cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire: Deputy FM

VIETNAM, April 19 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to and wishes to bolster multifaceted cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire – its traditional friendship partner in Africa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng has said.

She made the statement while co-chairing the third Việt Nam- Côte d'Ivoire political consultation meeting with Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad Wautabouna Ouattara as part of her trip to the country from April 17 to 18.

Ouattara expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s renewal and socio-economic development over the past time, and hoped to learn from the country’s successful development model.

Both sides expressed their delight at the recent development in the bilateral relations across all channels, particularly exchange of high-level delegations, adding the two countries boast huge potential to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, culture and sports, among others.

They discussed and agreed on measures to create breakthroughs to the bilateral relations towards the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2025, including increasing exchange of delegations at all levels, coordinating and supporting each other at regional and international forums such as the United Nations, African Union, Economic Community of West African States, and promoting cultural and sport exchange as well as tourism cooperation.

Besides, they reached consensus on strengthening connectivity and information exchange, creating favourable conditions for their key exports like rice and cashew to enter each other’s market, and expand export for other products such as cocoa, chemicals and two-wheel motor vehicles.

Việt Nam and Côte d'Ivoire should enhance opportunity sharing and investment projects while accelerating negotiations and signing for their cooperation agreements on trade and investment to create a legal corridors for bilateral collaboration, they stressed.

Ouattara said Việt Nam is a strategic agricultural partner of Côte d'Ivoire, hoping to receive the Southeast Asian nation’s support in producing rice and ensuring food security.

He said Côte d'Ivoire welcomes and is willing to create incentives for Vietnamese firms to open branches and invest in the country, helping it realise strategic targets on national developments at the earliest.

During her stay, Hằng made a courtesy call to Vice President of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire Konate Sidiki, during which both sides agreed to promote the role of the parliamentary diplomacy to enhance bilateral cooperation, bring into play the agreements reached by high-level leaders during President of the National Assembly Amada Bitogo’s visit to Việt Nam last year, and join hands to prepare upcoming exchange of high-level delegations.

She also attended the Việt Nam - Côte d'Ivoire business forum held by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire, where its President Toure Faman and enterprises said they see Việt Nam as an important market, and are interested in cooperation opportunities with Việt Nam.

They suggested both nations enhance information on policies and market demands, promote connectivity activities, and create favourable conditions for enterprises of both sides.

Businesses of Côte d'Ivoire said they want to set up partnership with Vietnamese firms in the potential fields of rice, cashew, rubber and cocoa.

Hằng said she will discuss and work closely with competent authorities in Việt Nam to promote the implementation of the signed agreements, expressing her hope that with their strengths and dynamic economies, Việt Nam and Côte d'Ivoire will expand cooperation to better meet development demand and benefits of the people of the two nations.

She also attended the Abidjan Market for Performing Arts 2024, an international cultural exchange event that drew the participation of more than 33 countries. — VNS