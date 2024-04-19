Vietnamese Party official receives Chinese Minister of Justice

VIETNAM, April 19 - HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Chairman of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạch hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for He Rong, member of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Justice.

Trạc, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, welcomed the Chinese delegation’s visit to Việt Nam with the aim of promptly concretising common perceptions reached by the General Secretaries of the CPV and CPC and contents related to legal and judicial cooperation outlined in the Việt Nam-China Joint Statements in 2022 and last year.

He spoke highly of the cooperation results between the two Ministries of Justice and earlier talks between the two Ministers of Justice, especially directions and measures to foster legal and judicial collaboration.

Việt Nam always attaches importance to fostering and developing the Việt Nam-China relationship, and stays ready to work with China to uphold the new height of the bilateral ties, and translate the high-level common perceptions, joint statements and cooperation documents signed by the two sides into concrete action, including those in the fields of justice and law.

The host suggested both sides increase the sharing of research results and practical experiences in building a socialist rule-of-law state, judicial reform, corruption prevention and control, power control, and combating group interest in lawmaking to serve the causes of the two Parties and countries. He spoke highly of the two sides' agreement to establish a judicial conference mechanism for provinces along the Việt Nam-China border.

He Rong, who is also a member of the CPC Central Committee, agreed with Việt Nam’s proposals, noting that enhancing cooperation between the two justice ministries and in the fields of judicial and legal affairs is an important aspect of the bilateral ties, especially after the two sides consented to continue deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and building a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The Chinese Ministry of Justice is ready to work with the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs and relevant Vietnamese agencies to thoroughly realise the common perceptions and the signed cooperation agreements, aiming to achieve more positive and practical results in the bilateral legal and judicial cooperation, she said.

The minister also underlined the need for increasing exchanges and cooperation in areas such as law-based national governance and building a socialist rule-of-law state. — VNS