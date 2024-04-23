Sopra Banking Software and Paymentology Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Global Card Issuing Services

PARIS, FRANCE, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a leading provider of banking software solutions, and Paymentology, a global issuer processor, are thrilled to announce a transformative strategic partnership aimed at delivering comprehensive card issuing services within SBS's next-generation SBP Digital Core platform.

Effective from the beginning of 2024, the strategic collaboration between SBS and Paymentology brings together the strengths of both organisations to provide high-performance card issuing and transaction processing services within SBP Digital Core, SBS's next-generation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) core banking platform. SBP Digital Core is meticulously designed to support a wide array of banking services, including deposits, payments, lending, compliance, and regulatory reporting. Through this partnership, SBS can now offer a seamless end-to-end card-issuing and processing service, accelerating the time-to-market for customers. The integration process is streamlined and accelerated with the development of a dedicated connector by SBS.

Paymentology, known for its expertise in creating, issuing, and managing physical or virtual payment cards, operates on shared and private cloud instances. Leveraging secure APIs, an ultra-granular enhanced decision engine, and rich real-time data, Paymentology delivers next-generation services and is authorized by specific card schemes to function as an issuer processor.

Commenting on the partnership, Richard Broadbent, General Manager Digital Core, at Sopra Banking Software, said, "This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for SBS as we venture into issuer processing for the first time. It enables us to expand our offerings within SBP Digital Core and provide our customers with enhanced card issuing and processing capabilities.”

“For Paymentology, this partnership represents a remarkable opportunity to broaden our customer base and strengthen our presence in regions serviced by Sopra Banking Software. We are very excited about the mutual benefits and new opportunities for growth and expansion that this partnership brings,” completed Martin Heraghty, Regional Director Europe, at Paymentology.



About Paymentology

Paymentology is the leading next-gen global issuer-processor. It gives banks, fintechs and telcos the technology, team, and experience to easily issue and process any type of physical or virtual card; prepaid, debit, credit, multi-currency, BNPL, revolving and more. Anywhere in the world, rapidly and at scale.

Paymentology’s superior multi-cloud Platform offering both shared and dedicated processing instances, vast global presence and richer real-time data, set it apart as the leader in payments. Its payments experts bring deep, local market knowledge on the ground in 60 countries, across 14 time zones, guaranteeing 24/7 support. Paymentology is deeply committed to increasing financial inclusion worldwide, and to making a positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

Contact: Becky Sales, +447825005985, becky.sales@paymentology.com



About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000 person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit soprabanking.com