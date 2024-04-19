LeapCharger Selected as Top Innovator for Prestigious Bedayat Program

CARSON CITY, NV, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the top 21 innovators to join the esteemed Bedayat program, a Dubai based SME certified business incubator and accelerator for innovative startups focusing on social, environmental, and economic sustainability. This recognition highlights LeapCharger's pivotal role in driving the global transition towards sustainable transportation.



Hosted by the SEE Institute in The Sustainable City, Dubai, Bedayat serves as a beacon for startups dedicated to environmental sustainability and technological innovation. LeapCharger's induction into Bedayat underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and marks a significant milestone in its journey towards accelerated growth and expanded market presence in the sustainable energy sector.

"Being chosen for Bedayat from such a large pool of applicants not only validates our vision but also amplifies our commitment to making sustainable EV charging accessible on a global scale," said Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger.

Shubham Kumar, Chief Innovation Consultant of LeapCharger, expressed excitement about leveraging this opportunity to drive significant advancements in EV technology and infrastructure.

LeapCharger is currently focused on integrating renewable energy sources and smart grid capabilities to provide efficient, eco-friendly charging options. By strategically entering the Bedayat program, LeapCharger gains access to a wealth of resources, including expert mentorship, advanced technological support, and a network of investors dedicated to fostering innovations that promote environmental sustainability.

Located in The Sustainable City, the first fully operational sustainable community in the Middle East, LeapCharger has the perfect backdrop to demonstrate and refine its solutions in real-world settings. This environment not only serves as a proving ground for emerging technologies but also fosters collaboration and innovation among sustainability leaders.

Through the Bedayat program, LeapCharger will participate in specialized workshops and networking events, gaining insights and strategies to effectively scale its operations and enhance its contributions to the EV market. The program's focus on sustainable urban living aligns perfectly with LeapCharger’s mission to revolutionize the EV charging industry.

“We understand and appreciate that the past couple of months have been trying for our shareholders, but we want to reassure all of our loyal shareholders that our business operations are moving ahead as planned. We continue to work with OTC to have the trading restriction removed, and will comply with each and every request fully until such time as the restriction is lifted,” stated Vijayakumar. “Once OTC completes their review of our Annual Report and Quarterly Report, we anticipate being made Pink Current Information again, at which time we will be able to submit our Form 211 application to FINRA. On a final note, we continue to work with our auditor to complete our audited financials for the year ended November 30, 2023 and expect that to be complete in short order as well.”

Additional information on Bedayat may be found by clicking on the following link: https://www.seeinstitute.ae/bedayat-incubator-accelerator/ .

For the most current information and updates, please visit our website at www.leapcharger.com and our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

