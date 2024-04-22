Purpose Healing Center Celebrates Acceptance of Arizona Complete Health and AIHP as Types of Arizona Medicaid for Rehab
Purpose Healing Center offers evidence-based and trauma-informed approaches to support lasting success for our clients.
Purpose Healing Center in Scottsdale now accepts Arizona Medicaid through Arizona Complete Health & AIHP, ensuring comprehensive addiction treatment access.
We are thrilled to extend our reach to those in need by accepting Arizona Medicaid through Arizona Complete Health and AIHP. This reflects our commitment to proven and accessible addiction treatment”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Healing Center, a distinguished and accredited leader in the field of mental health and addiction treatment in Scottsdale, proudly announces its momentous acceptance by Arizona Complete Health insurance for rehab and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), including the American Indian Health Program (AIHP), as providers under Arizona Medicaid for rehabilitation services.
Leading the Charge in Addiction Treatment
Purpose Healing Center offers leading addiction treatment and dual diagnosis treatment facilities in Arizona, committed to offering comprehensive and compassionate care to individuals struggling with substance abuse disorders as well as trauma, PTSD, and other mental health concerns. With a focus on holistic healing and evidence-based therapies, their centers have garnered national recognition for their dedication to transforming lives and fostering lasting recoveries.
Joint Commission Accreditation: A Testament to Quality Care
What sets Purpose Healing Center apart is its prestigious accreditation by the Joint Commission, a testament to its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and safety for its clients. This esteemed accreditation underscores the center's dedication to excellence in every facet of its operations, from clinical care to facility management.
Embracing Arizona Medicaid: Expanding Access to Vital Services
The acceptance of Purpose Healing Center by Arizona Complete Health and AIHP as providers under Arizona Medicaid marks a significant milestone in the center's mission to expand access to vital rehabilitation services for individuals in need. By embracing Arizona Medicaid, Purpose Healing Center reaffirms its commitment to serving all members of the community, irrespective of their financial circumstances.
Comprehensive Coverage for Holistic Healing
Purpose Healing Center's acceptance of Arizona Medicaid, including offering rehab services for AIHP plan holders and those with Arizona Complete Health policies, ensures that individuals seeking treatment for substance abuse disorders can access a comprehensive range of services without financial barriers. From detoxification and residential treatment to outpatient care and aftercare support, the center offers a continuum of care tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual on their path to lasting recovery success.
A spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center explains, "We are thrilled to extend our reach to those in need by accepting Arizona Medicaid through Arizona Complete Health and AIHP. This reflects our commitment to inclusive and accessible addiction treatment."
A Destination for Healing in the Sonora Desert Landscape
Nestled amidst the serene desert landscape of Scottsdale, Purpose Healing Center offers a compelling resource for those grappling with addictions. With its tranquil surroundings, expert clinical team, and personalized approach to treatment, the center provides a sanctuary where individuals can heal, grow, and reclaim their lives.
About Purpose Healing Center
Purpose Healing Center offers leading addiction treatment services from its location in Scottsdale, Arizona, proudly accepts most forms of Arizona Medicaid for treatment, and offers a location in Phoenix as well. With a mission to allow their clients to rediscover purpose and fulfillment in life, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including medical detox, residential treatment, outpatient programs, and aftercare support.
They invite anyone struggling with mental health and/or addiction to reach out directly by phone for prompt, confidential insurance verification.
