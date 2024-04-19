SBA Announces National Small Business Week Virtual Summit Schedule

Attendees Can Participate in Educational Workshops, Network, and Learn about Federal Resources

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses and a resource partner of the SBA, announced the schedule for the 2024 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit. The two-day online event, co-hosted by the SBA and SCORE, will take place from April 30 to May 1. Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. To register, visit National Small Business Week Virtual Summit registration.

This year’s National Small Business Week’s theme – “Building on the Small Business Boom” –celebrates the surge in entrepreneurship and resilience of small businesses under the Biden-Harris Administration. The NSBW Virtual Summit expands on that theme, featuring fourteen educational workshops presented by event cosponsors, access to federal resources, and networking and mentorship opportunities. Participants will be able to learn about everything from writing a business plan to improving online marketing and e-commerce. To learn more about these and other sessions, check out the Virtual Summit agenda.

The NSBW Virtual Summit is part of the SBA’s continued efforts to leverage technology to reach small businesses across America. National Small Business Week 2024 is being celebrated in person at our nation’s capital, as well as through our virtual summit, so all entrepreneurs may attend. For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

---

Co-sponsorship Authorization # 24-1-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

About National Small Business Week

In the spirit of National Small Business Week, we celebrate the unprecedented growth of entrepreneurship in the United States, marked by 16.5 million new business applications since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. This surge highlights the dynamism and innovation that America’s entrepreneurs bring to our local communities. The SBA will continue to champion the endeavors of small businesses and the vital role they play in driving economic prosperity across the nation.

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Christine Saah-Nazer U.S. Small Business Administration 202-756-0304 Christine.Saahnazer@sba.gov Han Nguyen U.S. Small Business Administration 202-756-0304 Rebecca Galanti U.S. Small Business Administration 202-756-0304 Rebecca.galanti@sba.gov