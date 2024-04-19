Submit Release
April 19th, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins 25-State Coalition to Slam the Brakes on Biden Administration’s EV Mandate

Attorney General Miyares Joins 25-State Coalition to Slam the Brakes on Biden Administration’s EV Mandate

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares is standing up for Americans who drive gas and diesel-powered trucks and cars against the Biden Administration’s electric vehicle (EV) mandate by joining a 25-state coalition in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to block a new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions rule.

The new rule imposes unworkable emissions standards on passenger cars, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles. The EPA is attempting to use the weight of the federal government and force manufacturers to produce more EVs so they account for nearly 70% of car sales in less than a decade. Last year, American EV sales were a measly 8.4%.

“President Biden shows just how out of touch he is with the average American by continuing to force electric vehicles down our throats. This ruling is a massive overreach of power, would ruin the automobile industry and place yet another financial strain on working families across the country,” said Attorney General Miyares. 

The forced transition to EVs would all but devastate the American economy, threatening jobs, raising prices and undermining the reliability of the electric grid.

A Gallup poll released just this month showed fewer Americans said they would consider buying an EV, with almost half (48%) saying they would not purchase one.

Amid shrinking consumer demand, Ford Motor Company lost about $4.7 billion on EVs last year and projects even worse losses this year.

Virginia was joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming in the coalition. 

Read the challenge HERE.

###

