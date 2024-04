Patient Handling Equipment Market to reach USD 18.97 billion by 2030

Patient Handling Equipment Market

The global patient handling equipment market is witnessing steady growth, driven by aging population and focus on patient safety

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by SNS Insider, the Patient Handling Equipment Market size was estimated to be USD 13,241 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18,974.67 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.Report Scope:The report provides a detailed analysis of the patient handling equipment market, covering various aspects such as market dynamics, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, key players, and recent developments shaping the market.๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—›๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—˜๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:Invacare CorporationSunrise Medical (US) LLCPermobil ABMedline Industries IncYuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment & supply Co. Ltd.Ottobock SE & Co KGaAMATSUNAGA MANUFACTORY Co. Ltd.
Ki Mobility
Etac AB
Pride Mobility Products Corporation
MEYRA GmbH
Hoveround Corporation

Market Analysis:
The patient handling equipment market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare infrastructure development, and the growing awareness regarding patient safety and comfort. Moreover, technological advancements in patient handling equipment, such as electrically powered lifts, motorized stretchers, and specialized beds, are further driving market growth.Patient Handling Equipment Industry Segmentation as Follows:By Typeโžค Patient Transfer Devicesโ—˜Patient LiftsCeiling liftsSteel and wheelchair liftsMobile liftsSit-to-stand liftsBath and pool liftsโ—˜Slingsโ—˜Air-assisted Lateral Transfer MattressesReusable air assisted mattressesSingle-patient use air assisted mattressesโ—˜Sliding sheetsโ—˜Accessoriesโžค Medical Bedsโ—˜Medical Beds, By TypeElectric BedsManual BedsSemi-electric Bedsโ—˜Medical Beds, By ApplicationAcute CareLong-term CareRehabilitationBariatric Careโžค Mobility Devicesโ—˜Wheelchairs and Mobility ScootersPowered WheelchairsMobility ScootersManual Wheelchairsโ—˜Ambulatory Aidsโžค Bathroom and Toilet Assist Equipmentโžค Stretchers and Transport ChairsBy End UserโžคHospitalsโžคHome-care settingsโžคOther End Users๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3371 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict:The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has the potential to impact the global economy, including the healthcare sector. Disruptions in the supply chain, volatility in currency exchange rates, and geopolitical uncertainties may affect the production and distribution of patient handling equipment. However, the extent of the impact remains uncertain and will largely depend on the duration and intensity of the conflict.The Impact of Economic Slowdown:Economic slowdowns, such as recessions or financial crises, can have adverse effects on the healthcare industry, including the patient handling equipment market. Reduced healthcare budgets, delayed infrastructure projects, and lower consumer spending on healthcare products may restrain market growth during such periods. However, the essential nature of patient handling equipment in healthcare facilities could mitigate the impact to some extent.Regional Analysis:North America currently dominates the patient handling equipment market, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulations, and the early adoption of advanced technologies. Regional Analysis:
North America currently dominates the patient handling equipment market, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulations, and the early adoption of advanced technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the rapidly aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing awareness of patient safety initiatives.

Key Takeaways:
โ€ข The patient handling equipment market is expected to reach USD 18,974.67 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.
โ€ข The aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the focus on patient safety and caregiver protection are driving market growth.
โ€ข North America currently leads the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth.
โ€ข These equipment solutions ensure safe and efficient patient handling, reducing the risk of injuries to patients and caregivers.

Recent Developments:
โ€ข In April 2023, Arjo introduced its new patient transfer solution, Arjo Sara Flex, designed to provide safe and efficient patient transfers while minimizing caregiver strain.
โ€ข In March 2023, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of EarlySense, a provider of contact-free patient monitoring solutions, expanding its patient handling portfolio.
โ€ข In February 2023, Liko AB unveiled its new ceiling lift system, Liko UniTrack, aimed at improving patient mobility and reducing the risk of caregiver injuries.