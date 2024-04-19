Minister Humphreys welcomes international award for the hair replacement grant under the Treatment Benefit Scheme

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has welcomed the announcement that the hair replacement grant, provided by her Department, has been recognised with a certificate of merit at the International Social Security Association (ISSA), Regional Security Forum Good Practice Awards.
