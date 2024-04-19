Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,546 in the last 365 days.

Minister McGrath publishes Mapping Report on the development of a Financial Literacy Strategy in Ireland

This report collates the extent of the current provision, across many organisations, of financial education in Ireland, and provides evidence, analysis and recommendations for the next stage of the design and development of a national strategy.

You just read:

Minister McGrath publishes Mapping Report on the development of a Financial Literacy Strategy in Ireland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more