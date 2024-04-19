Zefiro Methane Founder and CEO Talal Debs Interviewed on the Smarter Markets Podcast

Earlier this month, Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs PhD was interviewed by Abaxx Chief Economist David Greely on the Smarter Markets podcast for its “Carbon Frontiers” series. During the 36-minute interview, Dr. Debs shared his early-stage experiences in the carbon markets at J.P. Morgan in 2007 and 2008, which foreshadowed the 2021 inception of Zefiro and its unique approach to tackling the growing issue of methane emissions.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO Talal Debs PhD was recently interviewed on the Smarter Markets podcast. In this episode, Dr. Debs discussed the global methane emissions crisis, as well as his mission and vision behind Zefiro as a fully integrated environmental services company. He explained that Zefiro is already applying its “Active Sustainability” philosophy to addressing the problem throughout the United States in areas such as the Appalachian region and Oklahoma. Under the recently introduced Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the U.S., there is USD $4.7 billion in federal funding allocated for remediating some of the leading causes of this issue.

Zefiro recently announced the filing of its final prospectus for an initial public offering (“IPO”), and its common shares are presently set to begin trading on the Cboe Canada, Inc. (“Cboe Canada”) exchange on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.





Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs PhD was interviewed by Smarter Markets podcast host David Greely earlier in April 2024. The full 36-minute episode can be accessed through this link or by searching for “Smarter Markets” on several leading podcast platforms and apps.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

During the podcast, Dr. Debs provided a background on his career in banking to include his early-stage exposure to the carbon markets when he helped to set up J.P. Morgan’s first voluntary carbon offset trading capability just before the 2008 financial crisis. The interview then pivoted into the formation of Zefiro, where Dr. Debs explained the Company’s strategy of reinvesting proceeds from asset retirement projects into scaling Zefiro’s operations in the United States, where there are presently more methane leaks than there is capacity to plug them. Dr. Debs then went on to detail how the introduction of new methodology in the carbon markets allows entities such as Zefiro to originate offsets based on plugging projects, providing a new channel for financing remediation of methane emissions.

Smarter Markets is a media platform owned and operated by Abaxx Technologies Inc. (“Abaxx”), with a podcast in which Abaxx Chief Economist David Greely facilitates conversations with entrepreneurs, icons, and executives in commodities, capital markets, and technology on the topic of social challenges that can be addressed through improved markets.

The podcast episode featuring Talal Debs can be accessed on the Smarter Markets website through this link . The podcast is also available on several popular platforms including those listed below:

Spotify ( Click Here )

Apple Podcasts ( Click Here )

YouTube ( Click Here )

“I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to appear on the Smarter Markets podcast. With Zefiro’s imminent listing on the Cboe Canada exchange I believe it is very important to put our nuanced way of ‘Thinking Big’ into the format of an engaging dialogue in which the public can gain an understanding of what Zefiro is all about” said Talal Debs PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro. “In the simplest sense, Zefiro is trying to build an on-ramp for new capital to solve the methane problem right here in the United States, which is where a large percentage of global methane emissions are coming from. The voluntary markets are playing an increasingly important role in terms of attracting this capital, and Zefiro’s management team has been involved in this space since it first started to take off in the mid-2000s. I am appreciative of all the excellent feedback I have gotten from industry players, academics, and investors alike regarding this interview, and I encourage those who are part of or interested in the carbon markets to listen to this episode of the Smarter Markets podcast.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

“Talal Debs”

Talal Debs, Founder and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

investor@zefiromethane.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Myers - Profile Advisors (New York)

media@zefiromethane.com

(347) 774-1125

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company. Specializing in methane abatement, Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “anticipates” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the Company, the Company’s business, the industry in which the Company operates, the Company’s opportunities, strategies, competition, expected activities and expenditures as the Company pursues its business plan, the adequacy of the Company’s available cash resources and other statements about future events or results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding general market conditions, the availability of financing for proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of outside service providers to deliver services in a satisfactory and timely manner. The forward-looking information included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c04d816a-15e5-4a7d-b358-10268196637b