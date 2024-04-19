POE Lighting Market Poised to Exceed USD 3537.4 Million by 2031 Driven by Smart Building Boom
POE Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031
As per the latest report from SNS Insider, the POE lighting market was valued at USD 415.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to hit USD 3537.4 Million by 2031, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
Power over Ethernet (PoE) serves as a LAN switching technology that facilitates both data and low-voltage direct current (DC) power transmission over Ethernet cables from power sourcing equipment (PSE) to a range of powered devices. These devices encompass IP phones, cameras, point-of-sale terminals, access control card readers, LED luminaires, and various industrial and building automation applications. The surging adoption of advanced lighting systems, particularly POE LED lighting, is gaining significant traction owing to its cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency attributes. With a heightened emphasis on energy conservation, commercial buildings are pivoting towards advanced lighting solutions, thereby fostering the growth of the POE market. Moreover, the utilization of low-voltage category cabling systems and the elimination of traditional AC wiring are further contributing to the widespread adoption of POE technology.
Top Companies Featured in POE Lighting Market Report:
• Wipro Lighting
• Signify Holding
• H.E. Williams
• Siemon
• Prolojik
• Cisco Systems
• Hubbell Inc
• Herbert Waldmann
• Ubiquiti Networks
• Silvertel
• ALLNet
Market Analysis:
A prominent market driver is the continuous surge in demand for Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) and wireless access point devices. The integration of advanced lighting systems in smart buildings, coupled with the proliferation of connected devices, is creating opportunities for POE lighting technology to seamlessly integrate with virtual assistants and control devices. The advent of Li-Fi technology, which harnesses existing LED lights for wireless data transmission, aligns well with the cost-efficiency aspect of POE lighting. Additionally, initiatives aimed at smart city development, coupled with the rising demand for POE lighting in retail, aircraft carriers, underwater lighting, and traffic signals, are further fueling market growth.
POE Lighting Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY OFFERING
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
BY WATTAGE
• Up to 25 Watt
• Above 25 Watt
by Wattage, the market for POE lighting systems above 25 watts holds sway, driven by enhanced PoE standards and the escalating demand for high-input powered devices. Integrated solutions within luminaires that require higher input power are bolstering the demand for Power Source Equipment (PSE) with robust output capabilities, thereby propelling the high-wattage POE lighting systems market.
BY APPLICATION
• Commercial
• Residential
• Industrial
• Others
The commercial segment leads in volume units due to the increasing demand for VOIP systems and security cameras across various commercial sectors. The deployment of POE LED lighting systems enables remote operation of smart devices, obviating the need for on-site maintenance and expediting troubleshooting options. Furthermore, the integration of core technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in industrial applications is providing a further boost to the market.
Impact of Economic Downturn:
An economic downturn could potentially slow down the growth of the Power Over Ethernet (POE) lighting market as businesses may reduce investments in smart building infrastructure and advanced lighting solutions. This could lead to a temporary decrease in demand for POE lighting systems, particularly in commercial sectors, as companies prioritize cost-cutting measures and postpone non-essential upgrades.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The Russia-Ukraine war could have several implications on the POE lighting market. Firstly, it may disrupt the global supply chain, leading to shortages of critical components and increasing production costs for POE lighting manufacturers. Additionally, geopolitical tensions could dampen investor confidence, affecting overall market investments and expansion plans. Furthermore, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and increased uncertainty may hinder market growth, especially in regions directly impacted by the conflict.
Key Regional Developments:
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, encompassing countries like China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC, is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market for POE lighting. Particularly in China, the market is anticipated to lead due to the availability of low-cost land, a large workforce, and the swift adoption of connected lighting systems in smart offices and workspaces. The region benefits from intense competition among lighting manufacturers and the sustained growth in commercial and industrial infrastructure.
Key Takeaways:
• The POE market's growth is fuelled by the escalating deployment of smart buildings, especially in commercial settings.
• There is a notable demand for high-wattage POE lighting systems above 25 watts, offering enhanced brightness and illumination.
• The commercial segment remains dominant in the market, driven by the uptake of VOIP systems, security cameras, and advanced lighting technologies.
• The Asia-Pacific region, notably China, is positioned as the frontrunner in the rapid expansion of the POE lighting market.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2021, Hubbell Control Solutions unveiled the NX Distributed Intelligence Lighting Control Panel (NXP2 Series), streamlining installation processes and reducing costs for code-compliant lighting control.
• Hubbell Lighting forged a partnership with LightAZ, a luminaire manufacturing company, further expanding its footprint in the lighting market.
