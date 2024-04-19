England Furniture Brand Celebrates 60th Anniversary at High Point Furniture Market

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- England Inc., a leader in customized upholstery with fast speed to market, and a subsidiary of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), celebrated its 60th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Furniture Market in High Point, NC this week. Terry England, President, England Inc., Tj Linz, President, Portfolio Brands, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Melinda Whittington, President and CEO, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, employees, customers, and suppliers all participated in the celebratory event. England continues to benefit from consumers’ preference for differentiation with its customized upholstery offering, which is a key competitive advantage for the brand. As it continues to invest in the business for the long term, England Furniture Inc. just revealed its newly renovated High Point showroom at April Furniture Market.



“We are delighted to be celebrating the 60th year anniversary of England Furniture a brand started in 1964 from the creative vision of Charles and sons Eugene and Dwight England. Today, the company and legacy they built continues to be recognized for the highest quality and the shortest custom build and delivery cycle. With over 500 fabrics and leathers to choose from, England Furniture offers the broadest selection and countless combinations to help customers create something special and uniquely suited for their home with a promise of 21-day delivery to the retailer,” said Terry England, President, England Furniture Inc.

“England Furniture is a unique brand that provides fast, custom upholstered furniture made here in the United States. We are proud of the brand heritage and the continued investment in the business backed by La-Z-Boy Incorporated,” added Tj Linz, President, Portfolio Brands, La-Z-Boy Incorporated.





Melinda Whittington, President and CEO of La-Z-Boy Incorporated said, “This anniversary represents an important milestone for the England brand and the beginning of its next journey. La-Z-Boy Incorporated is proud to have England as a part of our portfolio of businesses.”

About England Furniture :

England Furniture Inc. is a leader in custom upholstery since its founding in 1964. Known for its high quality, customized offering, and fast speed to market, England focuses on B2B. The company operates as an independent subsidiary of La-Z-Boy Incorporated and is headquartered in New Tazewell, TN. Additional information is available at https://www.englandfurniture.com/.

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes La-Z-Boy, England, American Drew®, Hammary®, Kincaid® and the company's international wholesale and manufacturing businesses. The company-owned Retail segment includes 184 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. The Corporate and Other segment includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture that also has 12 stores in the U.S.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and over 500 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at https://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

