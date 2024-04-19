Safe & Green Holdings Corp Provides Update on Its Audit and Planned 10-K Filing for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Miami, FL, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that the Company is finalizing its audit for the year ended December 31, 2023 and plans to report its financial results and file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as soon as possible.

Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe and Green, commented, “We regret the delay in filing our year-end financial results, but there were additional complexities related to our audit, including the spin out of Safe & Green Development Corp. as a standalone company. Nevertheless, we are in the process of finalizing our audit and look forward to reporting our financial results, as well as providing a further update on the business.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

