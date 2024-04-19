White River Bancshares Co. Earns $509,000, or $0.51 Per Diluted Share, in First Quarter 2024; Highlighted by Higher Net Interest Income and Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year-Over-Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $509,000, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $340,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $788,000, or $0.79 per diluted share. All financial results are unaudited.



“I’m very proud of the work our team has put into the first quarter of 2024. Not only have we grown both loans and deposits, but we have set a strong tone for the year in the improvement of our net interest margin,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our expansions to Harrison, Jonesboro, and the addition of Banco Sí, our bilingual banking brand, have been strategic moves to diversify our deposit and loan portfolios and provide our style of community banking to communities who need us. These new markets have responded favorably, strengthening our entire bank family in this first quarter. Overall, we operate in one of the most attractive markets in America, and we’re poised for success over the next several years, not just the rest of 2024, thanks to the infrastructure, leadership team, and technology in place to optimize our operations.”

“Our strategic focus remains centered on cultivating new customer relationships, and when entering new markets, our goal has always been to build our deposit base to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest bearing accounts remained strong. They accounted for 23.1% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 33.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024. We see significant opportunities for growing non-interest bearing deposits in the coming quarters as we continue to attract new customer accounts. Loan growth was robust in the first quarter of 2024, increasing $28.5 million, or 3.0% compared to the prior quarter end. We are encouraged by the strong loan demand in our markets and expect it to continue throughout the year.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 increased 50.0% to $509,000, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $340,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased 7.4% to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.97%, compared to 3.16% in the first quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a $648,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $150,000 provision in the first quarter of 2023.

Net loans increased $130.9 million, or 15.6%, to $969.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $838.9 million at March 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $2.36 million, or 0.20% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $124,000, or 0.01% of total assets, at March 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased $119.4 million, or 13.4%, to $1.010 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $890.8 million a year ago.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 68.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 30.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

Available borrowing capacity totaled $353.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $344.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 11.93% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.17% for the Bank at March 31, 2024.

Tangible book value per common share was $78.09 at March 31, 2024, compared to $77.77 a year ago.

Income Statement

“As anticipated, our NIM began to stabilize during the first quarter of 2024, as higher asset yields nearly offset the increase in funding costs,” said Brant Ward, President. “While the first two months of 2024 showed NIM stabilization, we experienced meaningful NIM expansion during the month of March, and we anticipate our NIM will continue to expand for the remainder of 2024 if interest rates remain steady or start to decline.” The Company’s NIM was 2.97% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.96% in the preceding quarter and 3.16% in the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased 7.4% to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased 38.4% to $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, from $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income increased 28.8% to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 63.4% to $846,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $518,000 in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was largely due to the acquisition of a wealth management division in July, 2023, which has improved the Company’s noninterest income generation and is fueling operating results.

Noninterest expense increased 1.7% to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, as expenses are starting to normalize following the market expansion over the past few years. The Company anticipates further expense stabilization over the next several quarters.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 9.0% to $1.177 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.080 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 3.9% compared to $1.133 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.1 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $87.2 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $113.0 million at March 31, 2024, from $99.3 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 15.6% to $969.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $838.9 million a year ago, and increased 3.0% compared to $941.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 13.4% to $1.010 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $890.8 million a year ago and increased 5.3% compared to $959.2 million at December 31, 2023. Due to the interest rate environment, the deposit mix is changing, and time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances decreased to $36.9 million at March 31, 2024, from $64.1 million at March 31, 2023, and $45.0 million at December 31, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was $79.4 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $77.6 million at March 31, 2023, and $79.5 million at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $78.09 at March 31, 2024, compared to $77.77 at March 31, 2023, and $78.17 at December 31, 2023. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) during the first quarter of 2024 was $773,000. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $87.08 at March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $648,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $575,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a $150,000 provision in the first quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming loans increased during the quarter to $1.72 million, and represented 0.18% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.15 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, and $124,000, or 0.01% of total loans a year ago. “The increase in nonperforming loans during the first quarter was primarily due to the deterioration of one owner occupied residential property loan of approximately $1.0 million. The loan is well secured and we do not anticipate incurring any loss at this stage,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.1 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $11.4 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, and $10.4 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. “We continue to contribute to our allowance for credit losses based on CECL forecast modeling, as we focus on maintaining a moderate risk profile,” added Maland.

Net loan recoveries were $21,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $185,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $66,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 11.93% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.17%, at March 31, 2024.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new initiative, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the burgeoning Hispanic and Latino communities. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 South 1st Street. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses within these communities.

In addition, the Company plans to open its second location during the second quarter of 2024 in downtown Springdale, with plans to celebrate a public launch and grand opening in the third quarter of 2024. A permanent location in Downtown Jonesboro is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $377,000, up 1.0% in February 2024, compared to a year ago, with an average of 109 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $432,000, up 9.3% from a year ago with an average of 103 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 7.18% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 12.63% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 9.34% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 3.75%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 5.23% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 9.82%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 3.61% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 8.83%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.99% from 2024 through 2029, and the median household income is projected to increase by 9.57%.

Sources:

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,147,221 $ 17,624,468 $ 87,179,713 Investment securities 113,033,028 114,550,592 99,326,990 Loans held for sale 696,271 274,608 442,306 Loans 981,829,042 952,668,035 849,235,933 Allowance for credit losses (12,113,099 ) (11,443,904 ) (10,371,551 ) Net loans 969,715,943 941,224,131 838,864,382 Premises and equipment, net 29,442,303 29,347,939 28,563,926 Foreclosed assets held for sale 640,574 201,850 - Accrued interest receivable 4,966,665 4,682,162 2,796,623 Bank owned life insurance 9,534,373 9,454,492 9,212,698 Deferred income taxes 4,888,369 4,388,415 4,560,952 Other investments 7,548,338 7,417,533 7,071,458 Intangible assets, net 1,962,350 2,015,386 - Other assets 1,323,255 1,874,165 1,584,678 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,176,898,690 $ 1,133,055,741 $ 1,079,603,726 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 233,082,292 $ 222,534,839 $ 248,670,240 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 339,042,365 342,953,012 323,723,058 Time deposits 438,110,170 393,705,434 318,408,077 Total deposits 1,010,234,827 959,193,285 890,801,375 Federal funds purchased - - - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 36,887,028 44,958,945 64,102,204 Notes payable 26,337,909 26,320,631 25,420,217 Operating lease liability 16,128,536 16,319,937 15,196,424 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,433,000 1,433,000 1,558,000 Accrued interest payable 2,635,771 2,444,462 1,605,248 Other liabilities 3,868,383 2,836,658 3,333,968 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,097,525,454 1,053,506,918 1,002,017,436 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 10,081 10,086 10,084 Surplus 90,548,540 90,460,773 89,901,337 Accumulated deficit (3,115,687 ) (3,624,915 ) (4,832,876 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,119,100 ) (1,119,100 ) (711,145 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,950,598 ) (6,178,021 ) (6,781,110 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 79,373,236 79,548,823 77,586,290 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,176,898,690 $ 1,133,055,741 $ 1,079,603,726









WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 14,994,922 $ 13,656,322 $ 10,672,578 Investment securities 929,040 930,823 628,537 Federal funds sold and other 96,154 119,794 276,739 Total interest income 16,020,116 14,706,939 11,577,854 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 6,984,793 6,025,195 2,966,252 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 520,319 413,864 697,577 Notes payable 398,017 398,017 396,260 Federal funds purchased and other 78,260 68,756 33,425 Total interest expense 7,981,389 6,905,832 4,093,514 NET INTEREST INCOME 8,038,727 7,801,107 7,484,340 Provision for credit losses 648,000 575,000 150,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 7,390,727 7,226,107 7,334,340 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 150,349 161,910 151,043 Wealth management fee income 845,506 997,887 517,514 Secondary market fee income 57,064 114,581 66,773 Bank owned-life insurance income 79,881 80,156 78,374 Gain on sales of foreclosed assets, net 1,050 - - Other non-interest income 449,255 449,724 415,366 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,583,105 1,804,258 1,229,070 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 4,999,533 4,427,071 5,258,496 Occupancy and equipment 928,124 956,731 891,980 Data processing 790,569 777,216 658,111 Marketing and business development 463,697 429,642 473,709 Professional services 669,867 739,988 505,899 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,036 53,037 - Other non-interest expense 403,836 639,174 382,016 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 8,308,662 8,022,859 8,170,211 Income before income taxes 665,170 1,007,506 393,199 Income tax provision 155,942 219,856 53,687 NET INCOME $ 509,228 $ 787,650 $ 339,512 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.79 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.79 $ 0.34









WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Audited) Three Months Ended Year ended March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 509,228 $ 787,650 $ 339,512 $ 2,545,119 Net income before taxes 665,170 1,007,506 393,199 3,145,566 Dividends declared per share - - - 1.00 PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,176,898,690 $ 1,133,055,741 $ 1,079,603,726 $ 1,133,055,741 Total investments 113,033,028 114,550,592 99,326,990 114,550,592 Total loans, net 969,715,943 941,224,131 838,864,382 941,224,131 Allowance for credit losses (12,113,099 ) (11,443,905 ) (10,371,551 ) (11,443,904 ) Total deposits 1,010,234,827 959,193,285 890,801,375 959,193,285 Stockholders' equity 79,373,236 79,548,823 77,586,290 79,548,823 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.18 % 0.28 % 0.13 % 0.24 % Return on average equity (annualized) 2.52 % 4.03 % 1.79 % 3.24 % Net loans/Deposits 95.99 % 98.13 % 94.17 % 98.13 % Total Shareholders' Equity/Total assets 6.74 % 7.02 % 7.19 % 7.02 % Net loan losses/Total loans -0.00 % 0.02 % -0.01 % 0.01 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 30.22 % 31.47 % 30.80 % 31.47 % PER SHARE DATA Shares outstanding 991,315 991,815 997,646 999,815 Weighted average shares outstanding 991,689 991,645 997,784 995,651 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 991,689 991,645 999,211 995,703 Basic earnings $ 0.51 $ 0.79 $ 0.34 $ 2.56 Diluted earnings 0.51 0.79 0.34 2.56 Book value 80.07 80.21 77.77 80.21 Tangible book value 78.09 78.17 77.77 78.17 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (21,195 ) $ 184,970 $ (65,926 ) $ 111,721 Classified assets 2,657,273 1,623,558 1,196,170 1,623,558 Nonperforming loans 1,718,805 1,153,852 123,922 1,153,852 Nonperforming assets 2,359,378 1,355,702 123,922 1,355,702 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.01 % 0.12 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.10 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.20 % 0.12 % 0.01 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.23 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.20 %









WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 8,343,674 $ 96,154 4.63 % $ 7,843,513 $ 119,794 6.06 % $ 25,318,303 $ 276,739 4.43 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 114,440,538 900,886 3.17 % 103,892,365 791,834 3.02 % 95,018,152 598,135 2.55 % Loans receivable 960,808,253 14,994,922 6.28 % 913,603,571 13,656,322 5.93 % 835,070,756 10,672,578 5.18 % Total interest-earning assets 1,083,592,465 $ 15,991,962 5.94 % 1,025,339,449 $ 14,567,950 5.64 % 955,407,211 $ 11,547,452 4.90 % Noninterest-earning assets 70,720,928 71,400,967 64,599,596 Total assets $ 1,154,313,393 $ 1,096,740,416 $ 1,020,006,807 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 762,899,599 $ 6,984,793 3.68 % $ 704,867,459 $ 6,025,195 3.39 % $ 594,897,383 $ 2,966,252 2.02 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 50,749,219 598,579 4.74 % 43,218,876 482,620 4.43 % 65,884,599 731,002 4.50 % Notes payable 25,489,325 398,017 6.28 % 25,472,047 398,017 6.20 % 25,414,074 396,260 6.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 839,138,143 $ 7,981,389 3.83 % 773,558,382 $ 6,905,832 3.54 % 686,196,056 $ 4,093,514 2.42 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 233,847,965 245,689,756 256,966,055 Total liabilities 1,072,986,108 1,019,248,138 943,162,111 Stockholders' equity 81,327,285 77,492,278 76,844,696 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,154,313,393 $ 1,096,740,416 $ 1,020,006,807 Net interest-earning assets $ 244,454,322 $ 251,781,067 $ 269,211,155 Net interest spread $ 8,010,573 2.11 % $ 7,662,118 2.10 % $ 7,453,938 2.48 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 2.96 % 3.16 % (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.



