Diving Equipment Market Size Hit US$ 5,106.7 Million by 2025, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% From 2018 to 2025

Diving Equipment Market

The exposure suit segment is the most commonly used equipment and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The BCD & regulator segment dominates the global diving equipment market and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Diving Equipment Market by Type, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025, The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑,𝟕𝟑𝟏.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓,𝟏𝟎𝟔.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.

Diving equipment are utility products used while going under water. Diving may involve recreational, R&D, and defense activity. The growth of the diving equipment market is attributed to rise in disposable income, introduction of low cost airlines, surge in travel & tourism, especially in coastal area, and rise in demand to involve adventurous activities during family vacations. In addition, rise in construction of sea links to facilitate the growth of trade, and artificial construction of island in coastal cities such as Singapore, Dubai, and New York, is anticipated to foster the growth of the diving equipment industry. Moreover, increase in R&D for oil & gas and development of large hydroelectric power plants is anticipated to further foster the growth of the market.

Diving equipment are essential and safety products, which facilitate a diver to temporarily adopt the aquatic environment while diving underwater. Technological advancement has significantly aided the development of the market and ease the life & process of diving. Thus, the divers can dive much deeper and explore to new level.

The global diving equipment market is expected to witness a robust growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in disposable income in the developing countries, change in lifestyle of consumers, and surge in the demand for adventure activities such as diving. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth as large number of travelers, backpackers, and honeymoon couples seek for the most out of their vacation by including adventure activities in their itinerary. Australia, Thailand, and Philippines are some of the most opportunistic markets for diving equipment.

By type, the BCD & regulator segment was the highest contributor in 2017. These products are used by approximately 35%-38% of the divers. The exposure suit segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth, as it is the most common equipment and undergoes high wear & tear.

The major companies profiled in this report include American Underwater Products, Inc., Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares S.p.A, Poseidon Diving System AB, Cressi Sub s.p.a, Beuchat, AQUATEC - DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD., H2Odyssey, and Dive Rite.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬: Dive computers have become increasingly sophisticated, offering features such as air integration, multi-gas capabilities, and dive log tracking. There's a growing demand for dive computers that provide accurate data and enhance diver safety.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐬: With the rise of underwater photography and videography, there's a growing demand for underwater drones and high-quality cameras designed for diving. These devices allow divers to capture stunning images and videos of marine life and underwater landscapes.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: As awareness about marine conservation grows, there's a rising demand for diving equipment that is environmentally sustainable. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing eco-friendly materials and products that minimize their impact on marine ecosystems.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Technical diving, which involves advanced diving techniques and equipment for exploring deep wrecks and caves, is gaining popularity among experienced divers. There's a growing demand for specialized technical diving equipment such as rebreathers, dive lights, and harness systems.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐭: Divers are placing greater emphasis on comfort and fit when choosing diving equipment. Manufacturers are responding by designing gear that is ergonomically designed, adjustable, and offers a customized fit for different body types.

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝟐𝐂 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬: The rise of e-commerce has transformed the way diving equipment is bought and sold. Online retail platforms and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales channels have become increasingly popular, offering divers a convenient way to purchase gear and accessories.

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: Advances in materials science and manufacturing technologies are driving innovation in diving equipment. Manufacturers are experimenting with lightweight yet durable materials, as well as 3D printing techniques, to create cutting-edge gear that meets the demands of modern divers.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

• The key players and their strategies are profiled and analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

