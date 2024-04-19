Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu launch Community Forestry Agreements in Butterworth, 23 Apr

The Minister and Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Ms. Barbara Creecy and Ms Makhotso Sotyu, will launch Community Forestry Agreements and handover the Mission, Nqamakwe and Ngomanzi plantations on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, at Mission village sportsfield, in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

The historic launch of the 19 Community Forestry Agreements forms part of the 26 plantations transferred to Traditional Councils over the past three years in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

The plantations, with predominantly eucalyptus, play a vital role in sustainable forestry management and are essential for the transformation agenda that is emphasised in the Commercial Forestry Sector Masterplan. This initiative aims to empower communities living around these plantations, enabling them to manage these assets effectively and participate meaningfully in the market.

The handover ceremony marks the culmination of successful negotiations and agreements between the department and Tobotshane, Amahlubi and Amazizi Traditional Councils under the National Forest Act, 1998 (NFA).

Members of the media are invited to attend the launch and handover as follows:

Date: Monday, 23 April 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Mission Village Sportsfield, Butterworth, Mnquma Local Municipality

The activities will include: Plantation Tours, official signing of the Community Forestry Agreements (CFAs) and handover of the plantations to Tobotshane, Amahlubi and Amazizi Traditional Councils.

To RSVP, please contact Paul Sigutya on +27 82 883 5570 / psigutya@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact Peter Mbelengwa on +27 82 611 8197

