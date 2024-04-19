TM International Construction Launches New Commercial Building Services and Smart Home Features
VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TM International Construction is proud to announce the expansion of its services with the launch of its Commercial Building Construction and Remodeling department. Concurrently, TM International Construction is also introducing its smart home features for residential buildings, catering to the modern necessities of connectivity and minimalist design.
According to the company, this strategic development is driven by TM International Construction’s mission to extend its expertise and exceptional quality standards from the residential sector to meet the dynamic needs of commercial clients. With a decade of success in constructing new homes and remodeling existing residential single and multi-family units, the company is well-positioned to bring its trusted craftsmanship to the commercial market.
In addition to the commercial sector expansion, TM International Construction is simultaneously launching solutions for Residential Single and Multifamily Buildings by introducing new smart home features. These features are designed to enhance the living experience, merging technology with comfort, and offering residents the convenience of modern automation and connectivity.
"The launch of our Commercial Building Construction and Remodeling department is a natural progression for TM International Construction. We've spent a decade perfecting our craft in residential construction and are now bringing that same level of dedication and expertise to commercial projects," says AL Abdulloev, founder of TM International Construction. "Simultaneously, we are excited to present our new smart home features for residential clients, reflecting our commitment to innovation and modern living."
At their core, the company’s new commercial services are tailored to the unique requirements of business spaces, from intricate office renovations to large-scale warehouse remodels. TM International Construction's approach remains rooted in working closely with clients to bring their vision to fruition, ensuring every commercial project is handled with the same attention to detail and customer-centric service that has defined their residential work.
Currently, TM International Construction operates across multiple states, including Virginia, Washington DC and State of Delaware.
For more information on TM International Construction and its services, visit www.tm-intel.com.
About TM International Construction
Since its inception in 2008, TM International Construction has been at the forefront of the general contracting industry, celebrated for its quality craftsmanship and pioneering construction solutions. With a portfolio that encompasses both residential and commercial projects, the company has now embraced the integration of advanced smart home features, changing the way inhabitants live and interact within their spaces.
Guiding the company's vision is AL Abdulloev, whose extensive experience in construction and business, coupled with his multilingual abilities and international accolades in entrepreneurship, steer TM International Construction towards a future-oriented path. The firm’s professional team is resolute in its dedication to deploying the latest technological advancements to execute projects that excel in both form and function.
With headquarters in Florida and a presence spanning several states, TM International Construction has become synonymous with modern, efficient, and reliable construction services, continually raising the bar for the industry standard.
AL Abdulloev
TM International Construction
+1 844-6335500
info@tm-intel.com