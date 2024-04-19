Việt Nam is a role model for growth: Venezuelan President Maduro

VIETNAM, April 19 - CARACAS — Việt Nam’s development achievements have made the country a growth model for many others including Venezuela, said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros as he welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang during his official visit to the South American country on Thursday (local time).

Deputy PM Quang's visit is also expected to turn a new page in bilateral ties as the two countries celebrate the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.

Sending his regards to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other high-level leaders of Việt Nam, President Maduro said Venezuela will continue the legacy of its late president Hugo Chávez in strengthening ties with Việt Nam.

Venezuela shares a long-term friendship with Việt Nam and is one of its key partners in Latin America, said Deputy PM Quang, hoping that their bilateral relations will grow to be more practical, effective and contribute to the growth of each country.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his gratitude for Venezuela’s warm welcome on his first visit to the country and congratulated the country’s achievements in socio-economic recovery, social order and people’s quality of life following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was confident that Venezuela, under the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and President Maduro, would continue to succeed in national development and elevate its position in the world.

Speaking about the results of the meetings with Venezuelan ministers and between ministries, sectors, localities and businesses from both countries during his visit, Deputy PM Quang suggested that Việt Nam and Venezuela increase high-level delegation exchanges, strengthen the established cooperation mechanisms and dialogues, and promote trade-economy and investment activities.

The South American country will soon begin the negotiation process for cooperation and specific projects while facilitating investments with Việt Nam, said the Venezuelan president.

The two countries will also prepare for high-level leader visits, the Fourth Session of the Intergovernmental Committee, as well as other cooperation mechanisms between their foreign ministries and businesses.

The Vietnamese and Venezuelan governments will accompany their respective companies, encouraging and facilitating cooperation projects and bilateral investments, especially in oil and gas, agriculture, telecommunications and construction.

The two leaders also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern and agreed to address disputes by peaceful means in compliance with international laws and the United Nations Charter.

Following the meeting, Venezuelan President Maduro and Vietnamese Deputy PM Quang witnessed a signing ceremony of five cooperation agreements in agriculture, petrochemical refining, telecommunications and construction materials production. — VNS