Increase in adoption of AI-based solution & services platforms is driving the AI orchestration market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The AI Orchestration Market Expected to Reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2031, Key Factors behind Market’s Exponential Growth." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global AI orchestration market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Rising adoption of AI orchestration solutions across several industry verticals and growth in demand for optimum resource utilization, drive the growth of the global AI orchestration market. Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing sector contributed the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

The AI orchestration market is segmented into component, deployment mode, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, it is categorized into workflow orchestration, customer service orchestration, infrastructure orchestration, manufacturing orchestration, and others. By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized into IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, energy and utilities, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global AI orchestration market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global AI orchestration market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The Cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the workflow orchestration segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly 30% share of the global AI orchestration market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than 50% share of the global AI orchestration market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, manufacturing sector held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-fifth of the global AI orchestration market revenue. government and defense sector, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than 40% share of the global AI orchestration market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global AI orchestration market report BMC Software, Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Limited.

Covid-19 Scenario-

● The Covid-19 outbreak positively impacted the AI orchestration market growth, owing to significant investment in advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, AI/ML across the globe.

● Furthermore, rising adoption of AI orchestration solutions in various sectors such as retail, automobiles, healthcare, education, and others, are expected to propel the growth of the AI market during the forecast period.

