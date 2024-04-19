Exploring the Current DevOps Market Trends | Projected to Garner $57.90 Billion

DevOps Market Size

Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery and surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DevOps market was pegged at $6.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $57.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment, and surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high rate of adoption among SMEs and software development application and AI capabilities of DevOps solutions are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

DevOps is a word that combines the terms development and operations to describe a collaborative or shared approach to the duties done by an organization's application development and IT operations teams. In addition, iterative software development, automation, and programmable infrastructure deployment and maintenance are all part of DevOps. Moreover, building trust and harmony between developers and systems administrators, as well as matching technology initiatives to business objectives, are all part of the phrase.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the devops market size includes surge in need for continuous and fast application delivery and increase in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX drive the growth of the market. In addition, growth in applications running in the dynamic IT environment fuels the growth of the market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in AI and its use in application development and high rate of adoption among SMEs is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the DevOps market growth.

By component, the solution segment dominated the DevOps market size in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to the surge in need for continuous and rapid application delivery. In addition, it enables enterprises to increase the overall quality of their software products while still meeting the expectations of their clients. However, service segment witnessed the highest CAGR in the DevOps market, owing to growing demand for DevOps services across various SMEs and large enterprises for improving operational efficiency.

Region wise, the DevOps market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to large number of vendors and favorable government policies. Moreover, increase in cloud-enabled activities and growth in cloud marketplace trends such as adoption of multi & hybrid cloud environments and private cloud repatriation in North America are expected to drive the growth of the DevOps market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to rapid digital transformation and a large number of new age startups in the region.

Key players operating in the global DevOps industry include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Technology. These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to strengthen their foothold in the global DevOps industry.

DevOps market has been steadily growing over the years as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of streamlining their software development and IT operations processes. DevOps, which focuses on improving collaboration, automation, and integration between development and IT operations teams, has become a critical approach for companies looking to deliver high-quality software products and services efficiently.

Some key trends and factors driving the DevOps market include:

1. Adoption of Agile and DevOps Practices: Many organizations are embracing Agile methodologies and DevOps practices to accelerate software delivery, improve quality, and enhance customer satisfaction.

2. Cloud Computing: The widespread adoption of cloud computing has significantly influenced the DevOps landscape. Cloud platforms provide the infrastructure and services needed to support continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD), and other DevOps practices.

3. Automation Tools: The proliferation of automation tools for software development, testing, deployment, and infrastructure management has played a crucial role in advancing DevOps initiatives. Tools like Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, and Terraform have become integral parts of DevOps toolchains.

4. Microservices and Containers: The shift towards microservices architecture and containerization has accelerated the adoption of DevOps practices. Containers, such as those managed by Docker, allow for greater agility, scalability, and portability of applications, making them well-suited for DevOps environments.

5. Focus on Continuous Improvement: Continuous improvement is a core principle of DevOps. Organizations are increasingly investing in processes and technologies that enable continuous monitoring, feedback, and optimization of their software delivery pipelines.

6. Security Integration: With the growing emphasis on cybersecurity, there's a trend towards integrating security practices into DevOps processes (DevSecOps). This ensures that security is not an afterthought but rather an integral part of the software development lifecycle.

7. AI and Machine Learning: The integration of AI and machine learning technologies into DevOps toolchains is becoming more prevalent. These technologies can automate tasks, provide predictive analytics, and optimize resource allocation, thereby enhancing the efficiency and reliability of DevOps processes.

