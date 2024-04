Global Automotive Hypervisor Market Skyrockets from $131.20M to $2,037.60M by 2030, Riding a Remarkable 31.9% CAGR

- Automotive Hypervisor

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global market size of automotive hypervisor industry was valued at $131.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,037.60 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise of connected infrastructure, adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, and increase in implementation of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) drive the growth of the global automotive hypervisor market. However, high cost of manufacturing and troubleshooting and maintenance activities of automotive software hinder the market growth. On the other hand, data monetization in the extended automotive ecosystem presents new opportunities in the coming years.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 36.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on level of automation, the semi-autonomous segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around 89% of the global automotive hypervisor market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the fully autonomous segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 37.7% from 2021 to 2030.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ :

Numerous companies that have been trying to continue production of advanced technologies to be used in vehicles implemented numerous strategies such as agreements, product developments, expansions, and product launches to ensure the market growth.

Interruptions in the automotive industry due to lockdown measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic led to reduced demand for automotive hypervisors. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

BlackBerry

Green Hills

IBM

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronic Corporation

Sasken

Siemens AG

Visteon

Wind River

