Europe Wine Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2032

How Big is the Europe Wine Market?

The Europe wine market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

Europe Wine Market Growth:

The increasing interest of consumers in premium and diverse wines and the escalating rich culture of the region are the factors responsible for the growth of the Europe wine market. Additionally, the market for wine in the region is bolstered due to the presence of renowned countries for wine production, including France, Italy, and Spain, which offer authentic quality and variety, which is fueling the market.

Besides this, the growth has been greatly aided by the tendency toward eating out and social drinking as well as the increasing interest in the variety of wines, which is further bolstering the market. The market is also benefiting from the expansion of e-commerce platforms, which provide wider access to a range of wines and enable direct-to-consumer sales, enhancing convenience and choice for wine enthusiasts, which is contributing to the expansion of the market.

Europe Wine Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Still Wine

• Sparkling Wine

• Fortified Wine and Vermouth

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe wine market based on the product type. This includes still wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine and vermouth.

Breakup by Color:

• Red Wine

• Rose Wine

• White Wine

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe wine market based on color. This includes red wine, rose wine, and white wine.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Off-Trade

• On-Trade

A detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe wine market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes off-trade and on-trade.

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and others.

Europe Wine Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the Europe wine market include the growing popularity of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic wines, catering to health-conscious consumers and those seeking alternatives for social occasions. In addition to this, there is a discernible trend toward organic and natural wines, which is fueled by the general consumer desire for goods free of additives and natural ingredients, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the market is experiencing a shift towards innovative packaging solutions, such as bag-in-box and canned wines, which offer portability and convenience, appealing to younger consumers and outdoor events, which is expected to drive the Europe wine market in the coming years.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

