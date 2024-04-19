NEXEN Tire hosts ‘2024 Purple Summit Korea’

Carried out sixth hospitality program inviting 60 global partners and executives from around the world





SEOUL, South Korea, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that it hosted the 2024 Purple Summit Korea hospitality event, which took place in Korea for the first time from April 16 to 19.



The event featured 60 global partners and executives from all over the world, as well as NEXEN Tire representatives. Since 2016, NEXEN Tire has hosted the Purple Summit, an integrated hospitality and marketing program, that aims to foster and strengthen relationships while also increasing the company's global market presence.

Throughout the summit, attendees visited the company’s cutting-edge tire plant located in Changnyeong, as well as The NEXEN UniverCity, NEXEN Tire’s central R&D hub. Not only that, but the tire maker invited KLPGA players from the NEXEN-St. Nine Masters event to play golf with guests and tour Busan, Korea’s second largest city, and more.

On the last day of the 2024 Purple Summit Korea, a gala dinner took place in the courtyard of The NEXEN UniverCity, where guests were able to learn more about the company’s visions as well as hear about its future business objectives.

“We are thrilled that our partners took their time to visit and take part in the 2024 Purple Summit, which is being held for the first time in Korea,” said Travis Kang, Global CEO of NEXEN TIRE. “We plan to continue to grow our global partnerships with our partners and customers as well as offer support with better quality and service.”

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.



