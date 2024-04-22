PURE Energy Showcased New Product PURE Water at F&B @Sea Trade Show in Miami
The trade show, well-known for industry professionals in the F&B sector for cruise ships, held from April 10th to 11th, was a great success.MIAMI, FL, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PURE Energy had its own booth at the event, proudly presenting their products PURE Energy Drink, PURE Energy Drink - Zero Sugar, and PURE BCAA - Sports Nutrition for on-site tasting. However, the highlight this time was the debut of the latest product from the PURE portfolio: PURE Water.
PURE Water is available in Still and Sparkling variants, distinguished by its Premium Natural Alpine Spring Water. Sourced directly from the depths of the Alps, it is untreated, pure, and rich in minerals. With a neutral/clean taste and a pH level of only 7.4, PURE Water stands out as a premium product.
The products PURE Energy Drink, PURE Energy Drink - Zero Sugar, and PURE BCAA - Sports Nutrition are also made with the natural Alpine Spring Water and are as clear as water.
David Schiwietz, President of PURE Energy, expressed his excitement and delight at the numerous industry professionals and decision-makers present who sampled the PURE products. The technical discussions and overwhelming feedback he and his team received were extremely positive. "We are thrilled with the response to our products. The trade show was a fantastic opportunity to engage with industry experts and receive valuable feedback."
PURE Energy is already planning to participate in the F&B @Sea Trade Show again in 2025 and looks forward to once more showcasing their innovative products to a wide audience.
David Schiwietz
PURE International Corporation
+1 786-772-2770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube