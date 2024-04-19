Construction Films Market Future Fortification A Guide to Market Size Strategies for Business Resilience

Construction Films Market Future

Growth of the construction industry in the developing countries, rise in construction activities, and increase in government projects drive the growth of the global construction films market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a comprehensive report titled "Construction Films Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides insights into the market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and key players shaping the global construction films industry.

Market Size and Growth Projection:

The global construction films market generated $8.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $14.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Growth Drivers:

- Growth of the construction industry in developing countries

- Rise in construction activities and government projects

- Increase in demand from the automotive industry

- However, the use of non-biodegradable plastics poses a challenge to market growth.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global construction films market by halting construction activities and disrupting the supply chain. However, recovery is expected in 2022.

Segment Analysis:

- Gas & moisture barrier segment: Held the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Residential segment: Accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its lead position, driven by rising residential construction projects globally.

- Asia-Pacific region: Expected to maintain dominance by 2030, followed by North America, with Asia-Pacific witnessing the fastest CAGR of 7.2%.

Leading Market Players:

- Berry Global

- Eastman Chemical Company

- E.I. du Pont de Nemours

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- Mondi

- Raven Industries, Inc.

- RKW SE

- Saint-Gobain

- Supreme

- Toray Industries, Inc.

Conclusion:

The global construction films market shows significant growth potential driven by various factors despite challenges posed by non-biodegradable plastics. Recovery from the impact of COVID-19 is anticipated, with Asia-Pacific leading the market expansion.

