Deputy PM visits Venezuela, aiming to deepen friendship

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang on April 17 paid floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his monument in Caracas capital city, the first activity of his three-day official visit to Venezuela.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy PM recalled the late President’s diplomatic viewpoint, in which he attached importance to relations with Latin American nations, adding that the President’s monument in Caracas shows his reputation and stature, as well as Venezuelan people’s respect and love for him.

According to the Deputy PM, his ongoing visit aims to deepen the friendship and cooperation with Venezuela, thus contributing to peace, cooperation, development and progress of both countries and the world at large.

Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, Middle East and Oceania Tatiana Pugh Moreno affirmed that Venezuela treasures President Hồ Chí Minh’s image, career and life.

Moreno, who once worked as Venezuela Ambassador to Việt Nam, expressed her admiration for Việt Nam’s development, saying the country has steadily moved forward and remained steadfast with the principles left by President Hồ Chí Minh.

The official highlighted historical similarities shared by the two countries, reiterated Venezuelan people’s sentiments towards, solidarity with and understanding of Việt Nam, and noted her wish for a green, sustainable relationship between the two sides.

Later the same day, Quang visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, and laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to late President of Venezuela Hugo Chávez Frías. — VNS