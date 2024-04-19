Vietnamese youth pledge to join hands in climate change response

VIETNAM, April 19 -

NEW YORK – A representative of Việt Nam has affirmed the youth’s commitment to joining hands in climate change response, while attending a plenary session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum in New York on April 17.

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Ngọc Lương, Permanent Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Youth Federation (VYF), said climate change is a global issue with increasing impact that requires better awareness and joint action by the whole world to resolve, and the youth have a crucial role to play in this regard to help with sustainable development in the future.

He stressed that at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, Việt Nam made a commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. With its role, the HCYU and the VYF always view promoting and mobilising the enormous force of the youth, whose strengths are wisdom, creativity, and enthusiasm, as a focal and strategic task in both short and long terms.

The two organisations have worked to improve awareness among the public, including young people, through communication campaigns and training courses, especially the Green Sunday model. Youth clubs, teams, and networks for environmental protection and climate change response have been established from grassroots to central levels. Environmental protection models, ideas, and facilities have also been built and applied such as the “flood resistant house” model. Young people have also actively engaged in the planting of 1 billion trees during 2021 - 2025, according to the official.

Luong stated that the Vietnamese youth are strongly committed to join hands in taking drastic, concrete, and effective action to protect the environment and respond to climate change.

He also called for cooperation and mutual assistance among organisations and individuals to together build a world of sustainable development in the future.

In his opening remarks at the forum, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the energy and conviction of young people are widespread and have become more vital than ever. He appealed to young people to be on the frontlines for bold climate actions, deliver solutions, and create a world of peace and prosperity for all.

The ECOSOC Youth Forum, taking place from April 14 to 22, provides a global platform for dialogue between UN member states and young leaders from across the globe to search solutions to the challenges affecting youth welfare. It also gathers young people to share recommendations and innovative ideas in regional-focused discussions and in preparation for the Summit of the Future, to be held under the auspices of the General Assembly this September. VNS