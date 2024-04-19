Exploring Trends and Opportunities in the Software Defined Networking Market Forecast, 2020-2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "World Software Defined Networking Market," the world software defined networking (SDN) market is expected to reach $132.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 47% from 2016 to 2022.

The growing need for efficient management of data traffic and centralized control of networks has encouraged communication providers to adopt SDN. Implementation of SDN has increased significantly across industries owing to the network complexities, cost and time efficiency, and flexibility in network infrastructure.

SDN offers several benefits including programmable control over the network, management of wide and complex data traffic, reduced capital and operational cost on network equipment, and customized data control, which have encouraged organizations to adopt this technology. Increasing implementation of mobility services, huge data generation, wide data network, Internet of Things, and increasing need of flexibility in the network infrastructure across various verticals, such as IT, consumer goods & retail, BFSI, defense, healthcare, telecom, and others, further accelerate the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of start-ups and upsurge in implementation of new & advanced technologies such as virtualization services and mobility solutions among working system of businesses in this region. Moreover, expansion of cloud-ready industries in the Asian countries and increase in awareness about the benefits of software-defined networking, which include scalability, service quality, visibility, and cost-effective security are positively impacting the growth of the software defined networking market in Asia-Pacific.

North America is expected to dominate the SDN market due to adoption of advanced networking infrastructure, increased adoption of mobile devices, and favorable networking regulations and standards in the U.S. and Canada. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region on account of continuous upgrades in the networking infrastructure, and emerging trends of mobility services and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in the region.

World Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market - Rising need for resource pooling has resulted in the demand for efficient data storage management and network simplification. Besides these drivers need to curb data related, computing and data storage related problems has also helped in the growth of the SDDC market.

Major players in the market include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Big Switch Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., and VMware, Inc. Product launches and collaborations are the key strategies followed by these players to enhance their portfolio, cater to the growing needs of the consumers, and expand their geographical presence.

