Road Marking Machine Market Predicted to Cross USD 17.21 Billion by 2031 | Zhengzhou Dayu Machinery Co., Ltd, HOFMANN

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated $7.02 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $17.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The concept of road marking machine is mechanical equipment used for making road markings on the surface of highway, runway, parking lots, and others in order to maintain the traffic order along with safety. These machines on the basis of the coatings were utilized and classified into a few categories such as thermoplastic paint, cold paint and two-component paint type. For instance, in 2019, the Florida-based company, Hog Technologies, has developed an entire Hog family of products – the Paint Hog, Rumble Hog, Surface Hog – that offers a wide variety of road marking system solutions to the industry.

Based on operation type, the manual segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than 94% of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The semi-automatic/fully automatic segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐌𝐑𝐋 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨., 𝐙𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐳𝐡𝐨𝐮 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐮 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐓𝐢𝐌, 𝐄𝐙 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫, 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐑𝐌𝐄), 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐤 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬, 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨.,𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐨., 𝐥𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐮 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐀/𝐒, 𝐇𝐎𝐅𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌-𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Factors such as rise in government spending on developing road infrastructure, rising number of accidents due to absence of road markings, and technological advancements are expected to drive the global road marking machine market. However, fluctuating raw material prices and conservative approach of road contractors are the factors expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, development of smart cities and emergence of autonomous vehicles are the factors creating lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in market.

Based on distribution channel, offline segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players of the global road marking machine market. These market players have made use of remarkable startegies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to significantly strengthen their foothold in the industry. The report is further helpful in analyzing and determining recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

In addition, the road marking machine market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in public road transport and growth in industrialization along with rapid urbanization. For instance, the Government of India has given a massive push to infrastructure by allocating about $1.4 trillion for infrastructure to be invested until 2025. Furthermore, the companies operating in the road marking machine market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By operation type, the semi-automatic/fully automatic segment dominated the global road marking machine market in 2021, in terms of growth rate.

On the basis of material capacity, the 100 ltr - 250 ltr segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online segment is the highest contributor to the road marking machine market, in terms of growth rate.

By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

