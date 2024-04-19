Joe Bonamassa Releases Compelling Live Rendition Of "Ball Peen Hammer"
New Single From ‘Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra’, Live Album And Film Releasing June 21stLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Bonamassa, one of the world's premier blues-rock guitarists, announces the release of his latest live single, "Ball Peen Hammer," from the upcoming album Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra. Available for streaming on all major platforms, this version features an extraordinary arrangement backed by a 40-piece orchestra, adding a majestic layer to Bonamassa’s signature sound. Originally penned by the underappreciated genius Chris Whitley, the song was immortalized by Bonamassa on his 2007 album Sloe Gin, and its powerful interpretation by Bonamassa introduced it to a broader audience.
"Ball Peen Hammer" is a poignant tale of resilience and hope amid hardship. Bonamassa's live version captures the raw emotional essence of the song, further enriched by the lush dynamics of the orchestra. Reflecting on Whitley's influence, Bonamassa shared, "He doesn’t get a lot of credit but he’s one of the great songwriters and guitarists that I ever have run across. My tribute to Chris Whitley is deeply rooted." He further recalled opening for Whitley in 2002: "Chris was the most devastating solo performer I have ever seen. I based my song and the sheer volume of the performance of the song 'Woke Up Dreaming' on that night. Gone too soon and not known nor appreciated in his own lifetime. Plus a very nice and humble man to top it off."
The release of "Ball Peen Hammer" follows the success of "The Last Matador of Bayonne," another highlight from the Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra.”Matador” has amassed nearly 600,000 views on YouTube to date and growing. Each song on the album has been carefully selected to showcase the depth and breadth of Bonamassa's musical influences and his ability to fuse blues, rock, and orchestral elements into a compelling narrative soundscape.
Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. “Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life,” reminisces Bonamassa.
Available in CD/DVD, CD/BR, 2 LP Vinyl, and digital formats, the release captures the essence of Bonamassa’s career, highlighting his exceptional talent and the impactful fusion of blues, rock, and orchestral music.
Total Guitar Magazine recently awarded Bonamassa with the 3rd spot on their best blues guitarists of all time list last month. Following the momentum from his U.S. Spring Tour and the ninth annual voyage of his KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA cruise, Bonamassa is gearing up for his eagerly awaited "Blues Deluxe Tour" in the U.S. this summer. Beginning August 2nd in Selbyville, DE, and culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30th and 31st, the tour celebrates Bonamassa's seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This 21-city tour will showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa's classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jbonamassa.com.
Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues-rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.
SUMMER TOUR
May 5 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Fest
June 14 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival
June 15 - Basingstoke, UK - The Anvil
June 20 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Best of Blues & Rock Fest - Vivo Rio
June 22 - Sao Paulo, BR - Best of Blues & Rock Fest - Ibirapuera Parque
June 24 - Curita, BR - Best of Blues & Rock Fest - Live Curitiba
U.S. SUMMER - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion *
July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival *
July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater *
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival *
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
U.S. FALL TOUR
October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA -The Granada Theatre
October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater
November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 -Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27- Appleton, WI -Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over 2.2 million in donations.
