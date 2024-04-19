Boston Hemp Inc. Launches Nationwide Shipping of THCa Flower in Celebration of 4/20

Boston Hemp Inc Launches THCa Flower Nationwide

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Hemp Inc, a leading provider of premium hemp-derived products, is proud to announce the nationwide availability of their THCa flower, just in time for 4/20 celebrations in the cannabis industry. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Boston Hemp Inc is excited to offer consumers across the country access to this groundbreaking exotic THCa flower.

THCa, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, is a non-intoxicating compound found in raw cannabis plants that has been gaining attention for its potential therapeutic benefits. Boston Hemp Inc's THCa flower is carefully cultivated to preserve the natural properties of the plant, providing consumers with a unique and beneficial experience.

"We are thrilled to launch our THCa flower nationwide in honor of 4/20," said Brandon Gadles, CEO of Boston Hemp Inc. "This product represents the culmination of our dedication to providing consumers with high-quality hemp-derived products that harness the power of cannabinoids in their purest form."

To celebrate the nationwide launch of their THCa flower, Boston Hemp Inc is offering special promotions and discounts throughout the month of April. Customers can now enjoy the benefits of THCa flower delivered directly to their doorstep, regardless of location.

In addition to the launch of their THCa flower, Boston Hemp Inc will be participating in 4/20 festivities with a range of events and promotions aimed at educating consumers and advocating for the widespread acceptance of hemp-derived products.

For more information about Boston Hemp Inc and their THCa flower, please visit www.bostonhempinc.com.

About Boston Hemp Inc:

Boston Hemp Inc is a leading provider of premium hemp-derived products, offering a wide range of CBD oils, edibles, topicals, and now THCa flower. Committed to quality, transparency, and sustainability, Boston Hemp Inc is dedicated to providing consumers with the highest quality hemp products available on the market.

Contact:

Charlie Blundetto

Head of Sales and Operations

Boston Hemp Inc

Kevin@bostonhempire.com

781-924-1011