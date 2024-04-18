HDOT advises caution and patience during Maui Marathon

Main, News Posted on Apr 18, 2024 in Highways News

The half marathon will be run along routes in Kahului, Māʻalaea and Waikapū

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is advising highway users to use caution and expect delays on Sunday, April 21, as the 54th Maui Marathon runs through Kahului, Māʻalaea and Waikapū.

Race participants should be expected on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) in Māʻalaea and Waikapū, along with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in Kahului and along nearby streets and intersections. The half marathon, also known as the Lahaina Town Memorial Run, begins at 5:30 a.m. at the old Puʻunēnē Sugar Mill and ends at the Maui Tropical Plantation along Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Waikapū. The 10K and 5K run/walk will begin at 5:45 a.m. and 5:55 a.m., respectively, and will start and finish at the Maui Tropical Plantation.

Off-duty police officers and traffic controls will be stationed and set up along the course for the half marathon and run/walk races. Intersections impacted will be Kūihelani Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), Kūihelani Highway and Honoapi‘ilani Highway along with North Kῑhei Road and Honoapi‘ilani Highway. Half-marathon runners will head to Māʻalaea and turn around at Haycraft Park. Māʻalaea Road from Honoapi‘ilani Highway to Hau‘oli Street will be closed.

Half-marathon runners will proceed north onto Honoapi‘ilani Highway toward Waikapū. Runners will then cross the highway just north of the King Kamehameha Golf Club entrance and exit.

Traffic delays are expected from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. along Honoapi‘ilani Highway between Māʻalaea Harbor and the Maui Tropical Plantation. For more information, see https://mauimarathon.com/

