Histogen Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 Protection to Facilitate Wind-Down, Maximize Share Offering

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (HSTO, the “Company” or “Histogen”), a drug development company for treatment of bacterial skin infections, today announced that it has filed voluntary petitions for relief under subchapter V of Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California to confirm a plan of liquidation that will distribute all value to stakeholders, including shareholders.

Histogen intends to promptly propose and confirm a plan of liquidation and make distributions to the benefit of its estate. The Company announced on Sept. 18, 2023, that it had discontinued further development and would seek approve for a Plan of Dissolution.

Histogen is represented by DLA Piper, LLP as its legal counsel and Armanino LLP as its financial advisor.

ABOUT HISTOGEN
Histogen Inc. was a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential clinical and preclinical drugs for a variety of antiapoptotic and anti-inflammatory effects.




