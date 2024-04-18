Submit Release
Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, Canada, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the “Corporation”) held on April 18, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

There were 14,432,001 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 69.18% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 29, 2024, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of director Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors Votes for
as a % of
votes cast		 Votes
withheld		 Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
         
Marcia Lewis Brown 12,840,987 96.11 520,231 3.89
A. Michelle Lally 12,842,680 96.12 518,538 3.88
Jonathan A. Morgan 11,924,989 89.25 1,436,229 10.75
Vanessa L. Morgan 12,838,277 96.09 522,941 3.91
Sanjay Nakra 12,831,421 96.03 529,797 3.97
Clive W. Robinson 12,842,682 96.12 518,536 3.88
Michael C. Walke 12,839,355 96.09 521,863 3.91
         

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


