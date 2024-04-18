Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results
TORONTO, Canada, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the “Corporation”) held on April 18, 2024 (the “Meeting”).
There were 14,432,001 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 69.18% of the issued and outstanding common shares).
Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 29, 2024, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.
|Name of director
|Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors
|Votes for
as a % of
votes cast
|Votes
withheld
|Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
|Marcia Lewis Brown
|12,840,987
|96.11
|520,231
|3.89
|A. Michelle Lally
|12,842,680
|96.12
|518,538
|3.88
|Jonathan A. Morgan
|11,924,989
|89.25
|1,436,229
|10.75
|Vanessa L. Morgan
|12,838,277
|96.09
|522,941
|3.91
|Sanjay Nakra
|12,831,421
|96.03
|529,797
|3.97
|Clive W. Robinson
|12,842,682
|96.12
|518,536
|3.88
|Michael C. Walke
|12,839,355
|96.09
|521,863
|3.91
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca