Spartan Capital Securities Announces Successful Closing of Junee Limited’s $8 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY , April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities LLC, a premier investment banking firm, is thrilled to announce the successful closing of Junee Limited’s initial public offering (the “Offering”) on April 19, 2024. The Offering comprised 2,000,000 ordinary shares priced at $4.00 per share. Junee Limited (“Junee” or the “Company”) is a leading provider of interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services in Hong Kong. The ordinary shares have received approval for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and commenced trading on April 17, 2024, under the ticker symbol “JUNE”.

The Offering has generated gross proceeds of $8 million for Junee, prior to deductions for underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The transaction closed on April 19, 2024, as per schedule, subject to customary closing conditions. Additionally, Junee has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

The capital raised through the Offering will primarily fuel Junee’s expansion of service capacity, potential strategic investments and acquisitions, and general working capital.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis, with Spartan Capital Securities LLC serving as the sole book runner and lead underwriter. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to Junee, and FisherBroyles, LLP served as U.S. counsel to Spartan Capital Securities LLC in connection with the Offering.

John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities LLC, expressed his delight, stating, “We are delighted to have played a pivotal role in facilitating Junee Limited’s successful initial public offering. This milestone underscores Junee’s strength and growth potential in the market. I extend my sincere appreciation to the entire Spartan team for their dedication and hard work throughout this process.”

Spartan Capital Securities LLC extends its sincere gratitude to Junee’s CEO, Yee Man (Thomas) Law, and the entire management team for their collaboration and commitment throughout the Offering process.

