Century Aluminum Sets Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Announcement
CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report first quarter 2024 earnings on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 before market open. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.
The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.
Contact:
Ryan Crawford (investors and media)
investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
(312) 696-3132