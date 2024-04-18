Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on April 18, 2024 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on June 3, 2024 to common share record holders as of May 6, 2024.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage Services operates 165 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com .



