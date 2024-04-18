Submit Release
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $27.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase from $26.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $26.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
 March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
2024     2023     2023  
Return on average assets 0.82 %   0.78 %   0.82 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity 6.65     6.41     6.77  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 9.61     9.33     10.00  
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 10.09     9.81     10.53  
Efficiency ratio 59.56     60.38     60.78  
Net interest margin 2.81     2.82     3.34  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.


Core earnings1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, a decrease from $32.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $26.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $36.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, as compared to $46.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $37.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Core Ratios1 (Annualized):   2024       2023       2023  
Return on average assets   0.76 %     0.77 %     1.00 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   8.91       9.20       12.15  
Return on average tangible common equity   9.36       9.67       12.80  
Efficiency ratio   61.05       60.02       56.49  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.44     $ 0.45     $ 0.55  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.62       0.65       0.78  


Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Net Interest Margin Stabilization: Net interest margin of 2.81% decreased slightly from the prior linked quarter of 2.82%.
  • Capital Accretion: The Company continued to build capital, while also resuming share repurchases. The Company’s estimated common equity tier 1 capital ratio, book value and tangible book value per share were 11.0%, $28.32 and $18.63, respectively, and increased approximately 15 basis points, $0.36 and $0.28 from the prior linked quarter.2 The Company repurchased 957,827 shares totaling $15.1 million.
  • Expense Management: The Company continued to exercise disciplined expense control. Excluding the FDIC special assessment charge of $418,000 in the current quarter and $1.7 million in the prior linked quarter, non-interest expense decreased slightly to $58.3 million, from $58.5 million.
  • Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remain strong as criticized and classified assets, non-performing loans, and loans 30 to 89 days past due as a percentage of total loans receivable were 1.65%, 0.35%, and 0.17%, respectively. These metrics continue to reflect strong credit performance and remain low compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report on our first quarter results, which reflected a stable net interest margin, prudent balance sheet management, and expense discipline. Additionally, we continued to build capital while also resuming share repurchases during the quarter.” Mr. Maher added, “The Company is well positioned to bolster shareholder value through a variety of different economic and industry outlooks.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 109th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on May 17, 2024 to common stockholders of record on May 6, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 15, 2024 to preferred stockholders of record on April 30, 2024.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, net gain on sale of trust business, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter results were impacted by the following matters. Net interest income and margin were modestly impacted by a continued mix-shift to and repricing of higher cost funding that offset the increase in yields on interest-earning assets. Deposit betas increased modestly to 40%, from 38% in the prior linked quarter3. Additionally, the results included several non-recurring matters, which included a $1.2 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business, a $1.2 million write-off in income tax expense, $418,000 in FDIC special assessments, and $345,000 in bank owned life insurance death benefits.

3 Deposit beta measures the change in the interest rates paid for interest-bearing deposit accounts versus the change in the federal funds target rate. Represents the deposit beta for total deposits (interest-bearing and non-interest bearing) for the current rate cycle (since December 31, 2021).

Net Interest Income and Margin

March 31, 2024 vs. March 31, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $86.2 million, from $98.8 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.81%, from 3.34%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both quarters, net interest margin decreased to 2.77%, from 3.30%. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in yield on average interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $340.3 million, primarily driven by growth of $163.9 million in total loans and $143.0 million in securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.26%, from 4.68%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.03%, from 1.74%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.31%, from 0.88%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $636.4 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits, partly offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, which reflect a shift in funding sources.

March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Net interest income decreased by $1.6 million, reflecting a slight decrease in net interest margin to 2.81%, from 2.82%, as the increase in cost of funds was offset by yields of average interest earning assets. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.05% for the respective quarters, net interest margin remained flat at 2.77% for both periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.2 million, and the yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.26%, from 5.16% primarily due to securities purchased at the end of the prior linked quarter.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.03%, from 2.91%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits and increased other borrowings. Total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.31%, from 2.22%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $91.2 million, primarily due to a mix shift from deposits to other borrowings.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $591,000, as compared to $3.0 million and $3.2 million for the corresponding prior year period and prior linked quarter, respectively. The current quarter provision was driven by the net effect of continued uncertainty impacting the banking industry and improvements in macro-economic forecasts.

Net loan charge-offs were $349,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily related to a single consumer borrower, as compared to net loan recoveries of $47,000 for the corresponding prior year period. Net loan charge-offs were $35,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

March 31, 2024 vs. March 31, 2023

Other income increased to $12.3 million, as compared to $2.1 million. The current quarter’s other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $3.1 million related to net gains on equity investments and a gain on sale of a portion of its trust business. The prior year period’s other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $7.5 million, primarily related to losses on sale of investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $370,000, primarily driven by a decrease in fees and service charges of $686,000 on lower retail deposit fees and title activity.

March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Other income in the prior linked quarter was $11.9 million and included non-core operations of $2.2 million related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $484,000, primarily due to a decrease in fees and service charges of $842,000, which was driven by the same factors as noted above.

Non-interest Expense

March 31, 2024 vs. March 31, 2023

Operating expenses decreased to $58.7 million, as compared to $61.3 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core items of $418,000, from an FDIC special assessment in the current year, and $92,000 from merger related and net branch consolidation expenses in the prior year.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased $3.0 million. The primary drivers were decreases in professional fees of $2.4 million and compensation and employee benefits expenses of $1.2 million, which reflect the net realization of the Company’s performance improvements initiatives and strategic investments made over the past year.

March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Operating expenses in the prior linked quarter was $60.2 million and included non-core operations of $1.7 million, related to an FDIC special assessment. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $272,000.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $10.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $8.7 million for the same prior year period, and $8.6 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 27.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 23.7% for the same prior year period, and 23.6% for the prior linked quarter. The current quarter's effective tax rate was negatively impacted by 3.0% due to a one-time write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million.

Financial Condition

March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Total assets decreased by $119.3 million to $13.42 billion, from $13.54 billion, primarily due to decreases in loans and debt securities. Total loans decreased by $68.9 million to $10.13 billion, from $10.19 billion, due to loan payoffs and lower loan originations. Held-to-maturity debt securities decreased by $31.1 million to $1.13 billion, from $1.16 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Other assets increased by $20.3 million to $200.0 million, from $179.7 million, primarily due to increase in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities decreased by $123.2 million to $11.75 billion, from $11.88 billion primarily related to lower deposits and a funding mix shift. Deposits decreased by $198.1 million to $10.24 billion, from $10.43 billion. Time deposits decreased to $2.32 billion, from $2.45 billion, or 22.7% and 23.4% of total deposits, respectively, which was primarily related to planned runoff of brokered time deposits which decreased by $88.1 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 98.9%, as compared to 97.7%. FHLB advances decreased by $190.2 million to $658.4 million, from $848.6 million due to mix shift in funding sources to other borrowings, which increased by $229.3 million to $425.7 million, from $196.5 million, as a result of lower cost funding availability.

Other liabilities increased by $36.4 million to $337.1 million, from $300.7 million, primarily due to an increase in the market values associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at March 31, 2024 including the Company’s common equity tier one capital ratio which increased to 11.0%, up approximately 15 basis points from December 31, 2023.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.67 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of share repurchases and dividends. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 957,827 shares totaling $15.1 million representing a weighted average cost of $15.64. The Company had 1,976,611 shares available for repurchase under the repurchase program authorized. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $1.4 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company’s tangible common equity2 increased by $4.7 million to $1.10 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.41% at March 31, 2024, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 11 basis points during the quarter to 8.49%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $28.32, as compared to $27.96. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $18.63, as compared to $18.35.

Asset Quality

March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Overall asset quality metrics remained stable for the quarter. The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $35.0 million from $29.5 million and represented 0.35% and 0.29% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 191.86%, as compared to 227.21%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $17.5 million, from $19.2 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.66% of total loans for each period. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $31.5 million, from $26.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 213.34%, as compared to 254.64%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $15.4 million, from $17.7 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $74.2 million, or 0.73% of total loans, as compared to $74.7 million, or 0.73% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced. The meeting will be held virtually through a live webcast. Stockholders as of the record date of March 25, 2024 are invited to participate in the live event. Voting before the meeting is encouraged, even for stockholders planning to participate in the virtual webcast. Votes may be submitted by telephone or online according to the instructions on the proxy card or by mail. A link to the live webcast is available by visiting oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Access will begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in with the control number provided on the proxy card prior to the 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time scheduled start. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the live meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OCFC2024 by entering the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card or notice. As a reminder, participants of the meeting are not required to vote.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 606038. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 203920, from one hour after the end of the call until May 17, 2024. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.4 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the effect of the Company’s rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
      2024     2023     2023
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 130,422   $ 153,718   $ 496,193
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     744,944     753,892     452,195
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,058 at March 31, 2024, $1,133 at December 31, 2023 and $1,043 at March 31, 2023 (estimated fair value of $1,029,965 at March 31, 2024, $1,068,438 at December 31, 2023 and $1,149,673 at March 31, 2023)     1,128,666     1,159,735     1,245,424
Equity investments     103,201     100,163     101,007
Restricted equity investments, at cost     85,689     93,766     115,750
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $67,173 at March 31, 2024, $67,137 at December 31, 2023 and $60,195 at March 31, 2023     10,068,209     10,136,721     9,986,949
Loans held-for-sale     4,702     5,166     1,885
Interest and dividends receivable     52,502     51,874     47,342
Premises and equipment, net     119,211     121,372     126,019
Bank owned life insurance     266,615     266,498     262,654
Assets held for sale     28     28     2,719
Goodwill     506,146     506,146     506,146
Core deposit intangible     8,669     9,513     12,470
Other assets     199,974     179,661     198,422
          Total assets   $ 13,418,978   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,555,175
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Deposits   $ 10,236,851   $ 10,434,949   $ 9,993,095
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     658,436     848,636     1,346,566
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers     66,798     73,148     70,938
Other borrowings     425,722     196,456     195,663
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     28,187     22,407     31,198
Other liabilities     337,147     300,712     307,344
          Total liabilities     11,753,141     11,876,308     11,944,804
Stockholders’ equity:            
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity     1,665,112     1,661,163     1,609,553
Non-controlling interest     725     782     818
Total stockholders’ equity     1,665,837     1,661,945     1,610,371
          Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 13,418,978   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,555,175



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended,
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
      2024       2023     2023  
    |-------------------- (Unaudited) -------------------- |
Interest income:            
Loans   $ 137,121     $ 137,110   $ 121,720  
Debt securities     19,861       15,444     14,286  
Equity investments and other     4,620       7,880     3,028  
     Total interest income     161,602       160,434     139,034  
Interest expense:            
Deposits     59,855       59,467     21,330  
Borrowed funds     15,523       13,143     18,902  
     Total interest expense     75,378       72,610     40,232  
     Net interest income     86,224       87,824     98,802  
Provision for credit losses     591       3,153     3,013  
     Net interest income after provision for credit losses     85,633       84,671     95,789  
Other income:            
Bankcard services revenue     1,416       1,531     1,330  
Trust and asset management revenue     526       610     612  
Fees and service charges     4,473       5,315     5,159  
Net gain on sales of loans     357       309     20  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     1,923       2,176     (6,801 )
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,862       1,427     1,281  
Commercial loan swap income     138       29     701  
Other     1,591       464     (229 )
     Total other income     12,286       11,861     2,073  
Operating expenses:            
Compensation and employee benefits     32,759       32,126     33,920  
Occupancy     5,199       5,218     5,239  
Equipment     1,130       1,172     1,205  
Marketing     990       1,112     982  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments     3,135       4,386     1,749  
Data processing     5,956       6,430     6,154  
Check card processing     1,050       991     1,281  
Professional fees     2,732       2,858     5,098  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     844       976     1,027  
Branch consolidation expense, net               70  
Merger related expenses               22  
Other operating expense     4,877       4,920     4,562  
     Total operating expenses     58,672       60,189     61,309  
     Income before provision for income taxes     39,247       36,343     36,553  
Provision for income taxes     10,637       8,591     8,654  
     Net income     28,610       27,752     27,899  
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest     (57 )     70     16  
     Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.     28,667       27,682     27,883  
Dividends on preferred shares     1,004       1,004     1,004  
     Net income available to common stockholders   $ 27,663     $ 26,678   $ 26,879  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.47     $ 0.46   $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.47     $ 0.46   $ 0.46  
Average basic shares outstanding     58,789       59,120     58,774  
Average diluted shares outstanding     58,791       59,123     58,918  



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
        2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Commercial:                      
Commercial real estate - investor     $ 5,322,755     $ 5,353,974     $ 5,334,279     $ 5,319,686     $ 5,296,661  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     914,582       943,891       957,216       981,618       986,366  
Commercial and industrial       677,176       666,532       652,119       620,284       622,201  
     Total commercial       6,914,513       6,964,397       6,943,614       6,921,588       6,905,228  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate       2,965,276       2,979,534       2,928,259       2,906,556       2,881,811  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")     245,859       250,664       251,698       255,486       252,773  
     Total consumer       3,211,135       3,230,198       3,179,957       3,162,042       3,134,584  
     Total loans       10,125,648       10,194,595       10,123,571       10,083,630       10,039,812  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     9,734       9,263       8,462       8,267       7,332  
Allowance for loan credit losses       (67,173 )     (67,137 )     (63,877 )     (61,791 )     (60,195 )
     Loans receivable, net     $ 10,068,209     $ 10,136,721     $ 10,068,156     $ 10,030,106     $ 9,986,949  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 89,555     $ 68,217     $ 52,796     $ 50,820     $ 50,421  
  At March 31, 2024 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 8.18 %   $ 66,167     $ 124,707     $ 50,756     $ 39,164     $ 236,550  
Residential real estate 6.91       57,340       49,499       66,682       58,022       61,258  
Other consumer 8.82       13,030       8,819       13,795       18,621       20,589  
     Total 7.71 %   $ 136,537     $ 183,025     $ 131,233     $ 115,807     $ 318,397  


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2024     2023     2023     2023     2023
  Average Yield                    
Loan originations:                      
Commercial 7.99 %   $ 123,010   $ 94,294   $ 90,263   $ 197,732   $ 200,504
Residential real estate 6.78       78,270     113,227     92,299     100,542     65,580
Other consumer 8.94       11,405     16,971     17,019     22,487     15,927
     Total 7.60 %   $ 212,685   $ 224,492   $ 199,581   $ 320,761   $ 282,011
Loans sold     $ 29,965   $ 20,138   $ 15,404   $ 18,664   $ 3,861


(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.


DEPOSITS At
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 1,639,828   $ 1,657,119   $ 1,827,381   $ 1,854,136   $ 1,984,197
Interest-bearing checking   3,865,699     3,911,766     3,708,874     3,537,834     3,697,223
Money market   1,150,979     1,021,805     860,025     770,440     615,993
Savings   1,260,309     1,398,837     1,484,000     1,229,897     1,308,715
Time deposits (1)   2,320,036     2,445,422     2,653,649     2,766,030     2,386,967
     Total deposits $ 10,236,851   $ 10,434,949   $ 10,533,929   $ 10,158,337   $ 9,993,095


(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $543.4 million, $631.5 million, $995.5 million, $1.42 billion, and $1.24 billion at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY (1)

 March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 21,507     $ 20,820     $ 20,723     $ 13,000     $ 13,643  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   3,355       351       240       565       251  
Commercial and industrial   567       304       1,120       199       162  
Residential real estate   7,181       5,542       5,624       6,174       5,650  
Other consumer   2,401       2,531       2,391       2,820       2,731  
Total non-performing loans $ 35,011     $ 29,548     $ 30,098     $ 22,758     $ 22,437  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 17,534     $ 19,202     $ 20,591     $ 3,136     $ 11,232  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 9,075     $ 6,420     $ 6,679     $ 6,882     $ 6,556  
Performing   15,619       15,361       7,645       7,516       7,619  
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) $ 24,694     $ 21,781     $ 14,324     $ 14,398     $ 14,175  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 67,173     $ 67,137     $ 63,877     $ 61,791     $ 60,195  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (3)   0.66 %     0.66 %     0.63 %     0.61 %     0.60 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3)   191.86       227.21       212.23       271.51       268.28  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.35       0.29       0.30       0.23       0.22  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.26       0.22       0.22       0.17       0.17  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 16,700     $ 16,122     $ 18,640     $ 18,872     $ 20,513  
Non-performing PCD loans   3,525       3,183       3,177       3,171       3,929  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   2,088       1,516       13,007       1,976       2,248  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)   764       771       750       755       758  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (4)                  
Non-performing loans   31,486       26,365       26,921       19,587       18,508  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)   15,446       17,686       7,584       1,160       8,984  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)   23,930       21,010       13,574       13,643       13,417  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3)   213.34 %     254.64 %     237.28 %     315.47 %     325.24 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.31       0.26       0.27       0.19       0.18  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.23       0.19       0.20       0.14       0.14  


(1) Since September 30, 2023, non-performing loans included the remaining exposure of $8.8 million on a commercial real estate relationship that was partially charged-off during the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
(2) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
(3) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $7.0 million, $7.5 million, $8.8 million, $9.8 million and $10.5 million at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.



NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:                  
Loan charge-offs $ (441 )   $ (98 )   $ (8,379 )   $ (206 )   $ (10 )
Recoveries on loans   92       63       108       83       57  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (349 )   $ (35 )   $ (8,271 )   $ (123 )   $ 47  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)   0.01 %     %     0.33 %     %   NM*
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:                  
Commercial $ (35 )   $ 9     $ (8,332 )   $ (117 )   $  
Residential real estate   66       9       17       9       8  
Other consumer   (380 )     (53 )     44       (15 )     39  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (349 )   $ (35 )   $ (8,271 )   $ (123 )   $ 47  

* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 163,192     $ 2,226   5.49 %   $ 396,843     $ 5,423   5.42 %   $ 129,740     $ 938   2.93 %
Securities (2)   2,098,421       22,255   4.27       1,863,136       17,901   3.81       1,955,399       16,376   3.40  
Loans receivable, net (3)                                  
Commercial   6,925,048       104,421   6.06       6,937,191       105,260   6.02       6,840,006       92,780   5.50  
Residential real estate   2,974,468       28,596   3.85       2,957,671       27,934   3.78       2,872,049       25,161   3.50  
Other consumer   248,396       4,104   6.65       250,300       3,916   6.21       263,404       3,779   5.82  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (59,141 )             (56,001 )             (50,554 )        
Loans receivable, net   10,088,771       137,121   5.46       10,089,161       137,110   5.40       9,924,905       121,720   4.96  
Total interest-earning assets   12,350,384       161,602   5.26       12,349,140       160,434   5.16       12,010,044       139,034   4.68  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,206,336               1,243,967               1,234,549          
     Total assets $ 13,556,720             $ 13,593,107             $ 13,244,593          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,925,965       20,795   2.13 %   $ 3,908,517       19,728   2.00 %   $ 3,863,338       6,269   0.66 %
Money market   1,092,003       9,172   3.38       941,859       7,520   3.17       705,631       1,759   1.01  
Savings   1,355,718       4,462   1.32       1,446,935       5,193   1.42       1,369,118       334   0.10  
Time deposits   2,414,063       25,426   4.24       2,596,706       27,026   4.13       1,826,662       12,968   2.88  
     Total   8,787,749       59,855   2.74       8,894,017       59,467   2.65       7,764,749       21,330   1.11  
FHLB Advances   644,818       7,771   4.85       615,172       7,470   4.82       1,222,791       14,614   4.85  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   68,500       411   2.41       80,181       387   1.91       71,898       90   0.51  
Other borrowings (4)   500,901       7,341   5.89       321,369       5,286   6.53       306,156       4,198   5.56  
Total borrowings   1,214,219       15,523   5.14       1,016,722       13,143   5.13       1,600,845       18,902   4.79  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,001,968       75,378   3.03       9,910,739       72,610   2.91       9,365,594       40,232   1.74  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,634,583               1,739,499               2,028,507          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities(4)   247,129               292,170               240,815          
     Total liabilities   11,883,680               11,942,408               11,634,916          
Stockholders’ equity   1,673,040               1,650,699               1,609,677          
     Total liabilities and equity $ 13,556,720             $ 13,593,107             $ 13,244,593          
Net interest income     $ 86,224           $ 87,824           $ 98,802    
Net interest rate spread (5)         2.23 %           2.25 %           2.94 %
Net interest margin (6)         2.81 %           2.82 %           3.34 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         2.31 %           2.22 %           0.88 %


(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, includes reclassifications to conform with current period presentation.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024     2023     2023     2023     2023
Selected Financial Condition Data:                  
Total assets $ 13,418,978   $ 13,538,253   $ 13,498,183   $ 13,538,903   $ 13,555,175
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   744,944     753,892     453,208     452,016     452,195
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses   1,128,666     1,159,735     1,189,339     1,222,507     1,245,424
Equity investments   103,201     100,163     97,908     96,452     101,007
Restricted equity investments, at cost   85,689     93,766     82,484     105,305     115,750
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses   10,068,209     10,136,721     10,068,156     10,030,106     9,986,949
Deposits   10,236,851     10,434,949     10,533,929     10,158,337     9,993,095
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   658,436     848,636     606,056     1,091,666     1,346,566
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings   492,520     269,604     279,164     270,377     266,601
Total stockholders’ equity   1,665,837     1,661,945     1,637,604     1,626,283     1,610,371



  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023     2023       2023       2023  
Selected Operating Data:                  
Interest income $ 161,602     $ 160,434   $ 158,410     $ 150,096     $ 139,034  
Interest expense   75,378       72,610     67,414       57,987       40,232  
Net interest income   86,224       87,824     90,996       92,109       98,802  
Provision for credit losses   591       3,153     10,283       1,229       3,013  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   85,633       84,671     80,713       90,880       95,789  
Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments and sale of trust business)   9,201       9,685     9,310       9,487       9,571  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments   1,923       2,176     1,452       (559 )     (2,193 )
Net loss on sale of investments                         (5,305 )
Net gain on sale of trust business   1,162                        
Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment, merger related and branch consolidation expense, net)   58,254       58,526     64,484       62,930       61,217  
FDIC special assessment   418       1,663                  
Branch consolidation expense, net                         70  
Merger related expenses                         22  
Income before provision for income taxes   39,247       36,343     26,991       36,878       36,553  
Provision for income taxes   10,637       8,591     6,459       8,996       8,654  
Net income   28,610       27,752     20,532       27,882       27,899  
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest   (57 )     70     (135 )     85       16  
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 28,667     $ 27,682   $ 20,667     $ 27,797     $ 27,883  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 27,663     $ 26,678   $ 19,663     $ 26,793     $ 26,879  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47     $ 0.46   $ 0.33     $ 0.45     $ 0.46  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 921     $ 1,604   $ 1,745     $ 1,152     $ 1,237  



  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2024   2023   2023   2023   2023
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):                  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets (3) 0.82 %   0.78 %   0.57 %   0.80 %   0.82 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.85     0.81     0.59     0.83     0.86  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3) 6.65     6.41     4.75     6.61     6.77  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4) 9.61     9.33     6.93     9.70     10.00  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 10.09     9.81     7.29     10.21     10.53  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.41     12.28     12.13     12.01     11.88  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (4) 8.92     8.80     8.64     8.51     8.37  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.49     8.38     8.21     8.09     7.95  
Net interest rate spread 2.23     2.25     2.37     2.52     2.94  
Net interest margin 2.81     2.82     2.91     3.02     3.34  
Operating expenses to average assets 1.74     1.76     1.88     1.87     1.88  
Efficiency ratio (5) 59.56     60.38     63.37     62.28     60.78  
Loan-to-deposit ratio 98.90     97.70     96.10     99.30     100.50  



  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Trust and Asset Management:                  
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 236,891     $ 335,769     $ 336,913     $ 339,890     $ 333,436  
Nest Egg AUA/M   407,478       401,420       385,317       397,927       400,227  
Total AUA/M   644,369       737,189       722,230       737,817       733,663  
Per Share Data:                  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per common share at end of period   28.32       27.96       27.56       27.37       27.07  
Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4)   18.63       18.35       17.93       17.72       17.42  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   58,812,498       59,447,684       59,421,498       59,420,859       59,486,086  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period   57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:   39       39       38       38       38  
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total securities $ 2,098,421     $ 1,863,136     $ 1,873,450     $ 1,931,032     $ 1,955,399  
Loans receivable, net   10,088,771       10,089,161       10,040,522       10,010,785       9,924,905  
Total interest-earning assets   12,350,384       12,349,140       12,384,797       12,250,055       12,010,044  
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible   515,356       516,289       517,282       518,265       519,282  
Total assets   13,556,720       13,593,107       13,637,213       13,467,721       13,244,593  
Time deposits   2,414,063       2,596,706       2,867,921       2,458,872       1,826,662  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)   10,422,332       10,633,516       10,626,159       9,993,010       9,793,256  
Total borrowings   1,214,219       1,016,722       1,095,173       1,603,126       1,600,845  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,001,968       9,910,739       9,880,134       9,722,910       9,365,594  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,634,583       1,739,499       1,841,198       1,873,226       2,028,507  
Stockholders' equity   1,673,040       1,650,699       1,642,899       1,626,693       1,609,677  
Tangible stockholders’ equity (4)   1,157,684       1,134,410       1,125,617       1,108,428       1,090,395  
                   
Quarterly Yields and Costs                  
Total securities   4.27 %     3.81 %     3.82 %     3.47 %     3.40 %
Loans receivable, net   5.46       5.40       5.30       5.17       4.96  
Total interest-earning assets   5.26       5.16       5.08       4.91       4.68  
Time deposits   4.24       4.13       4.06       3.57       2.88  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)   2.31       2.22       1.99       1.52       0.88  
Total borrowed funds   5.14       5.13       5.12       5.02       4.79  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.03       2.91       2.71       2.39       1.74  
Net interest spread   2.23       2.25       2.37       2.52       2.94  
Net interest margin   2.81       2.82       2.91       3.02       3.34  


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 27,663     $ 26,678     $ 19,663     $ 26,793     $ 26,879  
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Net (gain) loss on equity investments(1)     (1,923 )     (2,176 )     (1,452 )     559       2,193  
Net loss on sale of investments(1)                             5,305  
Net gain on sale of trust business     (1,162 )                        
FDIC special assessment     418       1,663                    
Merger related expenses                             22  
Branch consolidation expense, net                             70  
Income tax expense (benefit) on items     642       129       351       (162 )     (1,797 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 25,638     $ 26,294     $ 18,562     $ 27,190     $ 32,672  
Income tax expense   $ 10,637     $ 8,591     $ 6,459     $ 8,996     $ 8,654  
Provision for credit losses     591       3,153       10,283       1,229       3,013  
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items     642       129       351       (162 )     (1,797 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 36,224     $ 37,909     $ 34,953     $ 37,577     $ 46,136  
Core earnings diluted earnings per share   $ 0.44     $ 0.45     $ 0.32     $ 0.46     $ 0.55  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.62     $ 0.65     $ 0.59     $ 0.64     $ 0.78  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets     0.76 %     0.77 %     0.54 %     0.81 %     1.00 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     8.91       9.20       6.54       9.84       12.15  
Return on average tangible common equity     9.36       9.67       6.88       10.36       12.80  
Efficiency ratio     61.05       60.02       64.29       61.94       56.49  

 

(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

 


  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Tangible Equity:                  
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,665,837     $ 1,661,945     $ 1,637,604     $ 1,626,283     $ 1,610,371  
Less:                  
Goodwill   506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible   8,669       9,513       10,489       11,476       12,470  
Tangible stockholders' equity   1,151,022       1,146,286       1,120,969       1,108,661       1,091,755  
Less:                  
Preferred stock   55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity $ 1,095,495     $ 1,090,759     $ 1,065,442     $ 1,053,134     $ 1,036,228  
                   
Tangible Assets:                  
Total assets $ 13,418,978     $ 13,538,253     $ 13,498,183     $ 13,538,903     $ 13,555,175  
Less:                  
Goodwill   506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible   8,669       9,513       10,489       11,476       12,470  
Tangible assets $ 12,904,163     $ 13,022,594     $ 12,981,548     $ 13,021,281     $ 13,036,559  
                   
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets   8.92 %     8.80 %     8.64 %     8.51 %     8.37 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.49 %     8.38 %     8.21 %     8.09 %     7.95 %


Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


