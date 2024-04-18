Oat Foundry's Split Flaps and Picture Flaps Make Waves on The TODAY Show

The Irish Exit Split Flap at Moynihan Train Hall. Vintage Broncos Picture Flap Display in Buford, Georgia. Oat Foundry Logo

The Philadelphia based company appears on NBC's The TODAY Show with George Solis to highlight the revival of analog tech.

It's an audible and visual treat for the senses.” — George Solis, NBC Correspondent

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oat Foundry, a visionary leader in handcrafted analog displays, proudly announces the feature of its iconic Split Flaps and Picture Flaps on NBC’s The TODAY Show led by NBC Correspondent George Solis . With a mission to build cool stuff, Oat Foundry's analog creations have garnered attention worldwide for their blend of nostalgia, utility, and cutting-edge modern technology.Building Cool Stuff: Oat Foundry's ethos revolves around crafting remarkable creations that push boundaries and serve a purpose. From never-before-seen inventions to practical solutions, every creation elicits awe and admiration. Aligning with prestigious brands like Google, Netflix,and Marriott, among others – Oat Foundry's Split Flap and Picture Flap Displays pay homage to iconic locations while providing invaluable utility and visual appeal.Each Split Flap and Picture Flap installation is a testament to the client's narrative, infusing spaces with history and character. Whether it's a nod to a bygone era or a celebration of modernity, Oat Foundry's creations seamlessly integrate into their surroundings.While offering high visibility without the need for screens, Split Flaps engage multiple senses, creating a dynamic experience that transcends traditional displays. It's a nod to the past with a modern twist, captivating audiences young and old alike.In a world dominated by digital screens, Oat Foundry advocates the allure of analog displays. With their distinctive sound, visual charm, and retro beauty, Split Flaps redefine how information is presented, evoking anticipation and nostalgia in equal measure.Renowned voices like Inga Saffron and Sarah Laskow have praised Split Flaps for their unique appeal and timeless allure. Their presence resonates with audiences, offering a welcome respite from the sea of glowing screens.Handcrafted in America and built to last, Split Flaps represent an investment in quality and longevity. Unlike screens that require frequent replacements, these timeless creations stand the test of time, delivering enduring value to their owners for years to come.Facts and Figures:Years of Innovation: Oat Foundry boasts 8 years of crafting Split Flaps and 5 years of Picture Flaps, with each creation meticulously designed and tested.Impressive Milestones: With over 39 million rotations on the Torture sign and 34,000 modules built to date, Oat Foundry's long-lasting quality is felt worldwide.Global Reach: From bustling metropolises like New York City and Chicago to far-flung locales like Hungary and Singapore, Split Flaps have found homes in over 23 countries.Diverse Installations: From transit hubs and famous buildings to museums and retail spaces, Split Flaps enhance the ambiance and functionality of any environment.About Oat Foundry:About Oat Foundry Launched in 2013 by a team of six mechanical engineers who met at Philadelphia’s Drexel University, Oat Foundry lives its mission to “Build Cool Stuff” each day. Oat Foundry specializes in interactive analog technology, recreating vintage-style signage from scratch and for a modern era. The company’s products are inspired by classic departure boards, revamped for wireless compatibility from any mobile, tablet or desktop web browser. Today, Oat Foundry has grown from its roots into one of Philadelphia's Top 100 fastest-growing companies—with fifteen employees and satellite offices in Indianapolis and Chicago. Its Split Flap, Picture Flap, and other interactive products have been commissioned by world-class clientele, including 5-star hotels, sports stadiums, and installed in the headquarters of Fortune 500 businesses like Netflix, Nike, Google, Amazon, Starbucks, Delta, and American Airlines. Learn more at oatfoundry.com

