INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.



THE COMPANY: Globe Life, based in McKinney, Texas, offers life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING: Globe Life, the parent company of American Income Life, is currently facing allegations of insurance fraud. A report published by Fuzzy Panda Research on April 11, 2024, claimed there was widespread fraud at the company. The alleged fraud includes policies written under the names of deceased and fictitious individuals, and a kickback scheme benefiting senior executives. Fuzzy Panda Research claimed to have conducted extensive research, including reviewing court documents, interviewing former insiders, and utilizing a whistleblower to uncover the alleged fraud.

THE REVELATION: In the wake of the Fuzzy Panda Research report, the price of Globe Life stock fell $55.76 per share, or 53.11%, to close at $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

