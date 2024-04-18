Endexx Corporation Reports Substantial Financial Growth and Market Expansion in Annual Financial Results

CAVE CREEK, AZ, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation ( OTC: EDXC ), a leading developer of plant-based lifestyle products, today reported a significant increase in revenue and expansion into new global markets for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. Report Here: https://bit.ly/EDXCreport

Financial and Operational Highlights:

● Robust Revenue Growth: Endexx achieved a remarkable revenue increase to $3,908,385 in 2023, up from $2,138,010 in 2022, marking an 83% year-over-year growth . This growth reflects strong market demand and the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives.

● Expanded Global Footprint: The company has significantly expanded its presence in international markets, with notable revenue contributions from Italy, which accounted for 48% of total revenues. Continued strong performance in the U.S. and Russia further demonstrates Endexx's broad international appeal and successful market penetration strategies.

Detailed Financial Review:

● Asset Management: Total assets stood at $10,328,161 as of September 30, 2023. Effective inventory and strategic financial instrument management underlined the company’s commitment to maintaining a solid operational base to support growth.

● Liability Oversight: The company reported a structured approach to managing its liabilities, focusing on strategic financial planning and sustainable growth.

Forward Outlook:

Endexx is committed to sustaining its growth trajectory and enhancing shareholder value through strategic marketing, continuous product innovation, and expanding its international market presence. The company remains focused on leveraging its robust financial position to explore new opportunities and achieve its strategic goals.

