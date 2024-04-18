Submit Release
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 10, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET

BAUDETTE, Minn., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 10, 2024, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Friday, May 10, 2024
   
Time 8:30 a.m. ET
   
Toll free (U.S.) 800-274-8461
   
Conference ID 4555224
   
Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section
   

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-938-2239 and entering access code 4555224.

About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint, and delivering innovation in Established Brands. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
212-452-2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


