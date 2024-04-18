Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,755 in the last 365 days.

Marten Transport Announces First Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $9.6 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with $22.5 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating revenue was $249.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared with $298.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $215.7 million for the 2024 quarter compared with $254.9 million for the 2023 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $33.9 million for the 2024 quarter from $43.1 million for the 2023 quarter.

Operating income was $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared with $29.0 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 95.1% for the 2024 quarter and 90.3% for the 2023 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 94.3% for the 2024 quarter and 88.6% for the 2023 quarter.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “The freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand, inflationary operating costs and cumulative impact of freight rate reductions and related freight network disruptions continue to significantly pressure our earnings. The value of our unique multifaceted business model is highlighted by the operating results for our dedicated and brokerage operations in the first quarter. Our operating results improved throughout the quarter after earning 2 cents per share in January, which was also impacted by widespread harsh winter weather.”

“We remain focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business operations for what comes next in the freight cycle as the market necessarily recovers from its current recessionary late stages. To that end, we have not agreed to rate reductions since last August.”

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
  March 31,
   December 31,
(In thousands, except share information) 2024
   2023
  (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,730     $ 53,213  
Receivables:              
Trade, net   105,247       105,501  
Other   10,380       10,356  
Prepaid expenses and other   24,665       27,512  
Total current assets   214,022       196,582  
               
Property and equipment:              
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other   1,155,649       1,162,336  
Accumulated depreciation   (378,151 )     (370,103 )
Net property and equipment   777,498       792,233  
Other noncurrent assets   1,499       1,524  
Total assets $ 993,019     $ 990,339  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 37,728     $ 36,516  
Insurance and claims accruals   44,297       47,017  
Accrued and other current liabilities   29,417       26,709  
Total current liabilities   111,442       110,242  
Deferred income taxes   118,946       122,462  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   202       249  
Total liabilities   230,590       232,953  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,362,709 shares at March 31, 2024, and 81,312,168 shares at December 31, 2023, issued and outstanding   814       813  
Additional paid-in capital   50,066       49,789  
Retained earnings   711,549       706,784  
Total stockholders’ equity   762,429       757,386  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 993,019     $ 990,339  
               



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months
  
     
  Ended March 31,
  
(In thousands, except per share information) 2024     2023  
               
Operating revenue $ 249,672     $ 298,023  
               
Operating expenses (income):              
Salaries, wages and benefits   88,762       98,516  
Purchased transportation   41,814       54,103  
Fuel and fuel taxes   39,561       46,796  
Supplies and maintenance   16,070       15,987  
Depreciation   28,527       29,530  
Operating taxes and licenses   2,575       2,768  
Insurance and claims   11,657       15,070  
Communications and utilities   2,371       2,531  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment   (1,171 )     (5,246 )
Other   7,256       8,958  
               
Total operating expenses   237,422       269,013  
               
Operating income   12,250       29,010  
               
Other   (796 )     (844 )
               
Income before income taxes   13,046       29,854  
               
Income taxes expense   3,400       7,352  
               
Net income $ 9,646     $ 22,502  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.12     $ 0.28  
               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.12     $ 0.28  
               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06     $ 0.06  
               



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  March 31,     March 31,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2024     2023     2024 vs. 2023     2024 vs. 2023  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 95,022     $ 102,320     $ (7,298 )     (7.1 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   16,529       18,306       (1,777 )     (9.7 )
Total Truckload revenue   111,551       120,626       (9,075 )     (7.5 )
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   71,738       86,831       (15,093 )     (17.4 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   14,722       19,618       (4,896 )     (25.0 )
Total Dedicated revenue   86,460       106,449       (19,989 )     (18.8 )
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   13,281       23,401       (10,120 )     (43.2 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   2,691       5,188       (2,497 )     (48.1 )
Total Intermodal revenue   15,972       28,589       (12,617 )     (44.1 )
                               
Brokerage revenue   35,689       42,359       (6,670 )     (15.7 )
                               
Total operating revenue $ 249,672     $ 298,023     $ (48,351 )     (16.2 )%
                               
Operating income/(loss):                              
Truckload $ 489     $ 10,041     $ (9,552 )     (95.1 )%
Dedicated   9,258       13,684       (4,426 )     (32.3 )
Intermodal   (194 )     787       (981 )     (124.7 )
Brokerage   2,697       4,498       (1,801 )     (40.0 )
Total operating income $ 12,250     $ 29,010     $ (16,760 )     (57.8 )%
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   99.6 %     91.7 %                
Dedicated   89.3       87.1                  
Intermodal   101.2       97.2                  
Brokerage   92.4       89.4                  
Consolidated operating ratio   95.1 %     90.3 %                
                               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                              
Truckload   99.5 %     90.2 %                
Dedicated   87.1       84.2                  
Intermodal   101.5       96.6                  
Brokerage   92.4       89.4                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges   94.3 %     88.6 %                



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months
  Ended March 31,
  2024     2023  
Truckload Segment:              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 111,551     $ 120,626  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,996     $ 4,571  
Average tractors(1)   1,830       1,741  
Average miles per trip   537       510  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   12.6 %     12.7 %
Total miles (in thousands)   39,703       38,237  
               
Dedicated Segment:              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 86,460     $ 106,449  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,781     $ 3,960  
Average tractors(1)   1,459       1,705  
Average miles per trip   329       333  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   1.1 %     1.1 %
Total miles (in thousands)   29,080       34,076  
               
Intermodal Segment:              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 15,972     $ 28,589  
Loads   4,589       7,277  
Average tractors   126       180  
               
Brokerage Segment:              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 35,689     $ 42,359  
Loads   20,061       20,688  
               
At March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:              
Total tractors(1)   3,406       3,571  
Average age of company tractors (in years)   1.9       1.7  
Total trailers   5,619       5,741  
Average age of company trailers (in years)   4.8       4.1  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)   1.6       1.6  
Total refrigerated containers   787       802  


  Three Months
  Ended March 31,
(In thousands) 2024     2023  
               
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,722     $ 49,232  
Net cash (used for) investing activities   (20,249 )     (28,280 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities   (4,956 )     (5,264 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   81,350       81,210  
Diluted   81,437       81,376  


(1)   Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 96 and 95 tractors as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 
   
(2)   Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Marten Transport Announces First Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more